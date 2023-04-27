Da Brat and Wife Spill Tea About their Sperm Donor; Who They Chose May Shock You

Get your popcorn ready. Rapper Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart are gearing up for an all-new season of their reality show Brat Loves Judy premiering today on WE tv. And as the ladies prepare to let us into their lives for Season 3, The Root caught up with Brat and Judy to talk about the show and their growing family.

Although Da Brat has some reality tv experience, with stints on shows like The Surreal Life, Celebrity Fit Club and Growing Up Hip Hop, the rapper says allowing the cameras into her home and her relationship took some getting used to. “I never minded being a person on the show, but I never dug deep into my life at all,” she said. “It wasn’t a big deal until we had our first argument in Season 1, and I was like, ‘I ain’t doing this shit!’ I don’t like being vulnerable on tv.”

Advertisement

But while Brat’s inclination was to turn the cameras off, Judy wanted to keep them rolling. She says she wanted to keep their reality show as real as possible by showing their audience the good and the bad of their relationship. “I wanted to make sure we were being transparent on the show. And we can also show the resolve. You know, it’s getting ugly now, but it’s not going to stay ugly,” she said.

This season, the couple is being extremely transparent about their pregnancy, which they announced in February. Brat and Judy take viewers inside their journey, including how they chose their sperm donor – a process they described as eye-opening.

Check out this exclusive sneak peek from the show:

Brat & Judy Look for a Donor | Brat Loves Judy

The ladies, who thought they’d have plenty of options, say they were surprised at how few Black donors there were to choose from. And while they started with a few thousand candidates, once they ruled some out based on things revealed in Judy’s genetic screening, they were left with 300 and only one was Black.

Advertisement

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Brat laughs. “I was like, “I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.”

And since the pickings were slim, the couple said they ultimately decided on a white donor. “Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he definitely wasn’t Black,” Brat says. ” But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

Advertisement

In addition to what they reveal on the show, the couple plans to use social media to share more about their pregnancy. As The Root previously reported, the couple will host an IG Live on April 28 to discuss their experience with IVF and grant a lucky person $10,000 towards their own treatment.

“We wanted to encourage people who believe in these myths that you’re too old [to conceive],” Dupart says. “A lot of this stuff we didn’t know until we got into the process. We didn’t know that the egg quality diminishes at a certain age. We learned so much and just wanted to bring it to the forefront so more women could be educated and not discouraged.”