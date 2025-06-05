Black Internet Has a Field Day after Elon Musk Drops Bombshell Admission About Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

The beef between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump is heating up in the MAGA kitchen. But just as the saying suggests too many chefs in the kitchen could just burn the whole place down… and you already know Black America is here for all of it.

The former besties are still going at it over Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act, but in a few bombshell admissions, Musk is done playing nice. After Trump said he’s “very disappointed” in Musk’s recent criticisms, the SpaceX CEO took to X, taking all the credit for Trump’s November win and spilling more tea about one of the most notorious cases in recent history.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk wrote on Thursday (June 6). And if that wasn’t shocking enough, Musk followed it up adding “Time to drop the really big bomb: [Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

With all the trouble in MAGA paradise, Black Twitter is having a field day. “Trump got in bed with a mentally ill rich troll. Y’all should’ve seen this coming,” @BackupHangman wrote. “Enjoy the s**tshow.”

On X, @him_cool_ wrote the feud between Musk and Trump “is colder than Kendrick vs Drake.” And he’s not wrong! Since leaving his position as the head of DOGE, Musk has had all the smoke for Trump and his legislative plans. Specifically, the Big Beautiful Bill Act aims to add trillions to the national debt and end the tax credit for electric vehicle production, and the Tesla CEO is pissed!

Damn. This is colder than Kendrick vs Drake https://t.co/jwz7dSLL1v pic.twitter.com/HigQ60ta4k — I'm Going to Ask Grok (@him_cool_) June 5, 2025

Many Black folks said Musk was simply using Trump to step up on the political ladder. “He’s going to leverage his time in Government to build up enough political power to actually install the next president and cabinet. That’s likely his goal,” @TitanNamedAtlas said. “Trump was a stepping stone.”

@sandyfleeks saw the bright side of the beef between the two. They celebrated the feud saying this means “no more tr*mp ads.” Another user, @RevClownn, pointed out Musk’s “tweet cant get taken down either cause he own the f****n app.”

Tweet cant get taken down either cause he own the fuckin app https://t.co/IFfsEvN6RG pic.twitter.com/tLn8klPwPg — Goro Revjima 🎟️ (@RevClownn) June 5, 2025

“Sounds like he’s confessing to cheating,” @theshiningson wrote. But honestly, Musk didn’t admit to anything the American people didn’t hear before. After the November election, the president thanked Musk for knowing “those vote counting computers.” Another user, @kayIachan, clocked this saying “So he admitted to something we already knew.”

“It be yo own niggaz,” rapper Freddie Gibbs said. Even Conservative pundit Candace Owens reacted to Musk’s Epstein tweet saying “‘Trump is implicated alongside a pedophile, and I knew it but didn’t care because we were friends’ is not the flex you think it is.”

“ELECTION STOLEN: CONFIRMED,” @miss_lady_diva added. Musk’s tweets aren’t a direct admission to stealing the election. As Trump’s biggest campaign donor, Musk definitely had a strong hand in MAGA advertising and even handing out checks for folks pledging their allegiance to Trump.

“Elon buying X gave conservatives their megaphone back,” @ReiiValentinaa explained. “Less censorship, more algorithmic boost for right-wing voices..that kind of environment helped Trump’s narrative dominate again.”

I’m amazed at how few people realize that Trump’s victory wouldn’t have happened without Elon.



Elon buying X gave conservatives their megaphone back.



Less censorship, more algorithmic boost for right-wing voices..that kind of environment helped Trump’s narrative dominate… — Reii Valentina (@ReiiValentinaa) June 5, 2025

The president drew recent criticism for his mild response to Musk’s damning accusations he’s driving America into “debt slavery.” But after Musk’s tweets, Black folks just know the president will unleash a bigger attack. “I cannot WAIT for Donald Trump to get ahold of his phone and hit back,” @MvelaseP tweeted. “The only way he has not said anything yet is because they took it away from him.”

I cannot WAIT for Donald Trump to get ahold of his phone and hit back. The only way he has not said anything yet is because they took it away from him. https://t.co/eQmZK8Gm38 pic.twitter.com/jFUx9gVLz5 — Mvelase 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈✊🏾🏳️‍⚧️🇿🇦 (@MvelaseP) June 5, 2025

While most folks were here for the breakup, there were a few folks who weren’t totally convinced. “Why do I feel like it’s just a staged feud,” @LaFaarah asked.

Now, all eyes are on Trump to see how exactly he will respond. Musk is practically begging for his former best friend to say something else, and Trump is known for his sometime inappropriate clap backs. All Americans can do now is eat their popcorn and enjoy the show!