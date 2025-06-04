Black Sex In The City Characters We Loved

Image | Grazia

HBO’s hit series, “Sex and The City,” along with the revival series, “And Just Like That…” has never failed to give us the weekly drama, comedic antics, and touching moments among the four leading ladies. While we love Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha, the Black characters who’ve appeared throughout the series added a new layer of relatability that we needed. From the cameos to the ongoing roles, these characters put a little “extra sauce” to the storylines. Here’s a look of all of the Black characters that made an impact on the show.

Adeena Williams

Introduced in Season 3, the beautiful, charming restaurateur, Adeena Williams, made a memorable impact with her presence and strong opinions. Williams vocalized her objection to her brother, Chivon, dating Samatha Jones — citing cultural differences. The disapproval led to a major confrontation with Hobbes and the ending of relationship with her brother.

Chivon Williams

The fine record executive, Chivon Williams, briefly dated Samantha Jones which created an undeniable on-screen chemistry. Their blossoming romance came to a complete halt when Chivon’s sister, Adeena, disapproved of Jones. Ultimately, Williams ended the relationship with Jones.

Dr. Robert Leeds

Dr. Robert Leeds, portrayed by Blair Underwood, was introduced as a sports medicine doctor for the New York Knicks, who quickly developed a romantic connection with Miranda Hobbes. Despite their love connection, the relationship came to an end when Hobbes realizes she still has feelings for ex boyfriend, Steve Brady, and decided to reunite with him.

Louise

Louise, played by Jennifer Hudson, was introduced as Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant in the blockbuster film, “Sex and The City: The Movie.” A bright and ambitious young women from St. Louis, Louise brought fresh energy to the big screen. She also becomes both an assistant and a confidante to Bradshaw, helping the protagonist navigate a challenging breakup with Mr. Big. Eventually moving back to St. Louis to marry her boyfriend, Louise still left an impactful mark on Carrie. Hudson’s role was notable as she was the first major Black female character in the Sex and The City franchise.

Dr. Nya Wallace

In the revival series, “And Just Like That…” Karen Pittman portrayed Dr. Nya Wallace, a tenured Columbia Law School professor who evolved from as Miranda’s professor to close friend. Her storyline was captivating as it focused on her personal struggle with infertility, evolving feelings about motherhood, and the challenges in her marriage with musician husband, Andre Rashad.

The actress had reoccurring roles in season 2 but ultimately made the decision not to return in season 3.

Lisa Todd Wexley

Lisa Wexley, the successful documentarian and mother of three, grows a budding relations with Charlotte York in “And Just Like That.”Portrayed by Nicole Ari Parker, Lisa is married to Herbert Wexley, a prominent finance executive with his eye on his political career.

Herbert Wexley

Wexley is a successful banker and devoted husband of Lisa Todd Wexley. Together, they are portrayed as an influential Black couple in New York’s high society. While he actively supports his wife’s thriving career, Wexley is also running for public office and navigating the challenges of balancing professional ambitions with his family life.