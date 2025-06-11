What’s Happening In Rockland, NY Could Be the Beginning of the End Of Trump’s Reign, Many Americans Believe

FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a rally with U.S. Army troops on June 10, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trump is traveling to Fort Bragg Army base to observe a military demonstration and give remarks in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The country might've moved on since former Vice President Kamala Harris loss to President Donald Trump. But after one county in New York noticed some discrepancies in their voter ballots, a new lawsuit could open a can of worms that's beyond the president's control.

The lawsuit was brought by SMART Legislation-- under SMART Elections, the bipartisan watchdog organization. They alleged voting results from the November election simply don't add up to sworn testimony from voters in Rockland County, N.Y., specifically in the case of the presidential and several Senate elections, according to Newsweek.

In some areas of Rockland, the former Democratic nominee received zero votes, which is highly unlikely considering 43.7 percent of voters chose Harris in November, according to the country's election results. After presenting their case to the New York Supreme Court, the organization has officially been given the green light to proceed with their suit.

As you can expect, folks took to social media to talk about the election ballot controversy, and more shockingly, why the news isn't making much noise nationally. "Rockland County NY is at the center of an election integrity investigation," @MizCoretta wrote on X. "They're in the process of a recount. **crickets** from the media."

On TikTok, Patient & Civil Rights Advocate Cambria Nwosu said "While all this is going on, there's near total media silence." She continued adding, "They don't want you to know." The rightful outrage is coming from many Americans, who were previously skeptical of the November results in the first place.

Legal experts told Baller Alert the discrepancies brought up in Rockland County probably aren’t enough to flip states' results at large, but the investigation is key to maintaining election integrity. On the flip side, many fear this lawsuit could result in more debates surrounding Trump's win, which would obviously be bad for MAGA business.

Claims that alleged voter suppression and unlawful tactics messed up election results and tossed the country into Trump's hands haven't slowed down since his inauguration. But seven months after the president's win, there's no going back, especially since Congress certified the results following Harris' concession. Still, that doesn't mean Americans aren't paying attention to the legal madness.

@firefire100 reacted to Rockland's suit on X saying, "We know the election was stolen. it's like you know when your man is cheating you just need the evidence before confrontation."

The news of SMART Elections' suit comes right after Tesla CEO and ex-DOGE Director Elon Musk apologized for going "too far" with attacks against the president. During Musk's initial rant on X, he dropped several bombshell allegations, including claims Trump was in the Epstein files and he would've loss the election if not for the X CEO, we previously reported.

Many folks saw Musk's tweets-- coupled with Trump's previous admission that Musk knows a thing or two about "those vote count computers--" as proof the election was stolen. It's important to note the last time allegations that the election was fraudulent, the charge was headed by Trump, who ultimately incited the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This is all speculation, however. There's been no hard evidence to suggest the 2024 presidential election was rigged. But this new lawsuit certainly doesn't help. Although the case in still in its early stages, this bombshell revelation might just lead to official investigations nation-wide and even recounts of the ballots... and who knows what will turn up.

"The truth always comes out eventually. Do you have any idea the precedent [the Rockland lawsuit] will set?" @rawcognizance asked. "This case can blow a hole through everything... If it can happen in Rockland County, it can happen anywhere."

Meanwhile, Trump hasn't addressed claims of a voter fraud in Rockland. He's too busy getting sued by Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom after sending military forces to handle anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.