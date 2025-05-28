Why Folks Are Not Feeling Diddy Bodyguard Gene Deal's Response to Alleged 'Freak-Offs' With Minors

The federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering is underway. However, events playing out outside of the courtroom are proving to be equally, if not more, puzzling and brow-raising.

Gene Deal, Diddy’s former bodyguard, was confronted outside of the courthouse and his reply, or lack thereof, about his alleged “freak off” involvement with minors was caught on camera. Now, folks are calling out what he didn’t say.

“Hey G, I talked to Randy Pittman last night, a white guy, who said in 2004, you was at a party with P. Diddy, and you held him down with two minor kids,” a man off- camera asked in a TikTok. “I did an interview with him on my YouTube last night. What do you have to say about that Gene?”

“He said you was at a Puffy party, and you gave him E pills, and you held two minors down as well as him,” the man alleged. “He filed a lawsuit!” During the rapid fire of questioning, Deal said nothing. He was approached by a woman and spoke to her instead who was recording on her phone.

Before the clip ended, Deal turned around to the man, telling him, “I’ll see you when you get inside bruh,” before walking into the building.

Viewers took to the comment section of the video about Deal evading questions, with one person writing this is the “first time I seen ole gene be quiet” and “GENE IS ABSOLUTELY NOT INNOCENT EITHER!” A third person added, “I always says he could have reported or stopped half the things that happened He’s as GUILTY,” while a fourth wrote, “that face he made said it all.”

“How could he not be involved when he was apart of the Diddy team,” one commenter speculated, while another person said “the way he put his head down after he gave detail about the two children” was telling. Others wrote about the woman who interrupted the man’s questioning.

“Something about the way Tisa Tells always jumps in between someone addressing Gene irritates me…I’ve seen more than one video of this,” one person said. “Tisa be lowkey running interference for Dean! This the second time I see her stop gene from answering real questions,” another person claimed.

In a new interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” Deal revealed what he thinks the trial’s outcome will be. He says the pressure of having to sit in the court room and listen to hours of testimony will eventually become too much for Diddy to handle – especially since he’ll have to listen to all of it without being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deal predicted Diddy, 55, will offer to give prosecutors whatever they want just to put an end to the whole thing by accepting a deal.