Why Drake Might Be to Blame For Pusha T Leaving Def Jam…

That Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef might’ve happened last year, but it keeps haunting the Hip-Hop community in the craziest ways. This time around, tensions between the two rappers are forcing record labels to pick sides, and boy…the consequences are a mess.

Clipse — the rap duo made up of Pusha T and his brother, No Malice — announced they’ve officially parted ways with Def Jam Recordings. The news comes after months of delays to the duo’s highly anticipated reunion album, “Let God Sort Em Out.” Pusha first signed to the label in 2011, but according to him, it took one song to end their 14-year relationship.

When Clipse presented their new album to Def Jam, the execs reportedly loved everything about the project except for one thing. “They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” Pusha told GC Magazine. Lamar has a verse on “Chains & Whips” off the album. But given the tensions over last year’s song of the summer, “Not Like Us,” the label wasn’t feeling it.

As we previously reported, Drake is entangled in a legal battle with music giant UMG (Universal Music Group) over the company’s alleged involvement in the rapper’s beef with Lamar. UMG also owns Def Jam, making the already complicated dynamics even more tricky.

We also can’t forget Pusha’s past beef with Drake, in which he spilled the tea on the “Hotline Bling” rapper having a son. So with all this in mind, Push said Def Jam was concerned about the optics of two of Drake’s rivals rapping together as he the ongoing UMG v. Drake lawsuit continues to unfold.

“Then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We’ll just drop the Clipse,’” Pusha continued. “But that can’t work because I’m still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go… ”

So with that, Def Jam agreed to release Clipse and Pusha T as a solo artist. Clipse has since signed to Roc Nation, and their new album will drop on July 11. Pusha said he’s happy about where the group ended up.

“It felt good to even see how other labels were buying for the project,” he said. “I think that that synergy, just in a rap sense, is going to speak volumes.”