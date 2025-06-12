Why The ‘Down Low’ Rumors Surrounding Diddy Haven’t Been Proven or Mentioned in Federal Case

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There is a looming question everyone is waiting to hear in the federal sex crime trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs: Is he gay or bisexual? Outside the courtroom, the public has long grown suspicious of the rapper's sexuality. However, their theories may not be met with proof in court.

Before trial started, Combs' attorneys were working overtime to portray the rapper as a swinger who is not guilty of anything else but having some kinks. Those kinks were later elaborated on by witnesses Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and "Jane" who described these preferences as sex events called "freak-offs." We learned through trial testimony that these events consisted of the women having sex with multiple male sex workers or exotic entertainers as Combs watched for his own pleasure.

Both the women and some sex workers hired for the activities said Combs would direct them on what to do, how to have sex and give a variety of role-play scenarios for them to act out. Combs would then masturbate during the events, per trial testimonies. Such activities made the public even more suspicious about Combs' sexuality given the introduction of another man into an intimate space he curated.

Ventura testified that before one freak off, she told an escort that Combs was "not gay" and wouldn't touch him. However, on one occasion, she said the rapper ordered her to put an escort's semen on his chest. Even "Jane" testified this week that she was curious as to what drove him, almost obsessively, into having these freak-offs so often.

"I was trying to figure out the relationship and I came upon the word, cuckold, a man turned on by watching his woman having sex with another man," Jane testified, adding that she believed he was bisexual and just too afraid to interact with a man on his own.

For decades, both regular folks and celebrities have been quite loud with their claims that Combs prefers men. Back in the day, Wendy Williams made the claim that five out of ten men in music were gay, citing Combs as a potential example. Later, small events led the public to think so as well.

That cryptic video of him announcing a playdate with a very young Justin Bieber gave people the creeps. Gene Deal recently claimed Combs was in a romantic relationship with Bad Boy Records' former president, Kirk Burrow. Terrence Howard recently accused Combs of trying to bait him to his home for sex.

Nearly every comedian has poked fun at the claims, including Katt Williams who seemed quite serious about his statements.

“I've had to turn down $50 million four times, just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about - 'Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did.” Williams said on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay."

On top of all of this, the pile of sexual assault lawsuits against Combs is riddled with John Doe's who claimed they were touched, groped and even raped by the rapper.

With all that being considered, we're at day 21 of trial hearing of all the gruesome details we've heard about this man and his sex preferences and no one has ever asked if he's bisexual or stated on the stand that he is. The prosecution could be shying away from this topic to avoid the jury giving Combs extra pro-LGBT sympathy. However, this theory has not even been given any real attention in court. The witnesses haven't held back in their graphic testimonies so what would motivate them to make an exemption for Combs' widely debated sexuality? The truth is, we may never know.