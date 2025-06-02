We Just Learned About This Creepy Diddy-Harvey Weinstein Connection

Even with the volcano of sexual assault allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, he’s not the only disgraced mogul fighting for his life. Harvey Weinstein was shunned from Hollywood after he was handed a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes. But though Diddy has not been convicted on his charges, it seems Weinstein and him have one sinister thing in common… and yes, it’s worse than you think.

On Friday (May 30), former model Crystal McKinney, was named in an amended lawsuit against Weinstein. She alleged the Hollywood film producer raped her and her friend in 2003. And if her name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because the same woman sued Combs for the same thing just last year.

McKinney alleged the Bad Boy executive sexually assaulted her during a Men’s Fashion Week event in 2003. That same year, she said Weinstein attacked her and her friend in a hotel in New York City.

The lawsuit against Weinstein was filed back in February using the pseudonym A.P. McKinney, according to Fox News Digital. The filing claimed a modeling company executive set up a meeting to “discuss a potential business opportunity” between the woman and Weinstein. McKinney said she brought her friend — named Jane Doe in the suit — along, but things allegedly took a turn from business into something more traumatic.

During their meeting, Weinstein allegedly “told them that he wanted to get to know both of them better,” the filing said. This led to their meeting being moved from a public lounge to Weinstein’s hotel room. McKinney claimed that’s when the executive “plied the women with alcohol, ordering them bottles of Boulevardier and Dom Perignon, several gimlets for Plaintiff, and vodka cocktails for Jane.”

The woman said Weinstein grabbed her breasts, spilling her drink all over her and forcing her to run to the bathroom. Doe allegedly came to check on her, but the women were interrupted when the now-73-year-old bursted in the room and “exposed himself to the women before entering the [bath]tub,” the complaint read.

McKinney alleged she and her friend were coerced into complying with Weinstein’s alleged requests for them to join him in the tub. “They felt backed into a corner and feared that he would retaliate against them if they refused his sexual advances,” reads the lawsuit.

Weinstein allegedly watched as he “directed” the women to engage in sexual activities with each other. “At some point, Weinstein dragged the intoxicated women out of the tub and into the bedroom,” the complaint stated. “Weinstein, then, pushed Plaintiff onto the bed, and raped her.”

After the alleged assault happened, one of Weinstein’s employees told the two women to leave immediately, according to the suit.

In response to the bombshell filing, Weinstein’s lawyer, Imran H. Ansari, said, “Harvey Weinstein categorically denies the outlandish and fantastical claims made against him by Crystal McKinney in her complaint.” Currently, he’s serving 16 years in a California prison after being convicted of sex crimes in the state, according to the Guardian. This is separate from his 23-year sentence in New York. In 2024, his New York City conviction was overturned and is expected to be retried.

Meanwhile, the trial against Diddy continues. He’s facing racketeering and human trafficking charges. With allegations against Weinstein stealing some spotlight from Diddy, the 73-year-old’s downfall could be a glimpse into Diddy’s future, if convicted.