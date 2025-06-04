A Peek Inside Will Smith’s Insane 2-Story Film Trailer

Wikicomomons, YouTube

Why, of course legendary award-winning actor Will Smith would have his own movie trailer – which is arguably one of the largest mobile homes in the freakin’ world. Let’s get into the specs.

The trailer, named “The Heat,” costs $2.5 million, for starters. It has two stories, an expanding roof, automatic shades, a 100-inch drop-down screen and a 30-person screening room that also purposes as an office, per Auto Evolution. When he’s not using it, the report says Smith rents it out for $9,000 a week.

With a full kitchen, dining lounge, wardrobe and a $25,000 bathroom stacked with a sauna shower and dry toilet? I wouldn’t even want to leave this place to get onto a movie set. At this point, you must be dying to see what the inside looks like. Keep scrolling for a sneak peak.

Outside of Motorhome

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

Expanding panels on the bottom floor allow for much more space inside.

Pivot View

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

From this angle, it’s evident this trailer is massive.

Lounge Space

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

More than enough seats inside here to get comfortable and relax.

Dining Area

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

Perfect dining set up for guests.

Details

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

You see that column? This ain’t your typical trailer.

Interior

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

Have you ever seen a trailer this bougie?

Kitchen

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

No restrictions here. You have access to every kitchen appliance you may need.

Vanity Station

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

Every trailer needs a space for hair and makeup.

Wardrobe

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

More than enough space for the actor’s clothing.

Bathroom

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

The sauna shower elevates this typical bathroom to luxury.

Stairs

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

A wooden, detailed railing just as you would see in your average home.

Upstairs Interior

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

Plenty of space for screening and perfect area to catch some outside views.

Upstairs View

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

The space can fit up to 30 people.

Bedroom

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

Natural light truly upgrades any room.

Bedroom

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

The room may seem narrow but its length makes up for it.

Tiny Desk Area

Enes Yilmazer (YouTube)

At the end of your bed, you have a small space to get work done