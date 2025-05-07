When it Comes to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Haters Are Always Gonna Hate

From the moment a smiling Meghan Markle rode off in that carriage after saying “I do” to Prince Harry, it seems that some people (ok, mostly white people) aren’t exactly feeling Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Although she manages to stay in the headlines even after leaving her royal duties behind, most of the press hasn’t been so kind. And while she admits to tuning out as much negativity as possible, Meghan has been working overtime to present a counter-narrative.

17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video 17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025

17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English 17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025

Recently, a makeup-free Meghan sat down with Jamie Kern Lima for her first podcast interview. While the goal was to have people see the real Meg, the comments proved that a lot of people still aren’t sold on the first Black woman to marry into the British royal family.

Advertisement

“I have never seen anything like what you go through on a daily basis,” Lima told the Duchess during their interview. “I think what is so beautiful is when people who are listening or watching connect with the truth, and they’ll know it’s true in their soul when they hear and listen to this.”

Advertisement

But the more the Duchess talked, the more listeners seemed to be turned off. The proof is in the comment section which was as active as ever.

Advertisement

“This is the woman Netflix paid to transfer PRETZELS from one plastic bag to another plastic bag …. Say no more ….” wrote someone.

Others weren’t convinced that Meghan was really makeup free.

“We’re not wearing any makeup... girl why you lyin?” wrote someone else.

Throughout the interview, Meghan gushed about her relationship with Prince Harry and their life together as they approach their seventh wedding anniversary on May 19.

Advertisement

“That man loves me so much, and look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life and we have two healthy, beautiful children,” she said.

Advertisement

She even went on to make an unlikely comparison to their love story – likening it to reaching the final level of the Super Mario Brothers video game.



“Slay the dragon, save the princess, I’m like, that’s my husband,” she laughed. “He’s going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected and we’re uplifted...and still make time for date nights.”

Advertisement

But despite what she described as a fairy tale love story, people in the comments were not impressed.

“I can’t even find the words sufficient to describe how utterly repulsive this is,” wrote someone.

Advertisement

Another commenter pointed out that Meg should stop referring to herself as a royal after moving on from the monarchy in 2020.

“Am I wrong in thinking if you quit the Royal Family you shouldn’t keep the titles?” wrote one commenter.

Advertisement

Seven years and two kids after going public with their relationship, Meghan says she feels like this is the real honeymoon period. But one commenter suggested she should keep all of that happiness to herself.



“I would rather chew off my arm than listen to 5 sec of this,” wrote one commenter.