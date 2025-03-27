Influencer Faces Black Twitter’s Fury for Desecrating On A ...What?!

What’s the worst thing that you could do at a carnival? Whatever your answer was, what we’ve got to tell you is worse. A Trinidadian influencer from America admitted in a now-deleted TikTok video that she “literally had to poop on someone’s grave.” Now before you go off, like the whole of Black Twitter did, let us explain what really happened.

Influencer Gabby Fé was speaking about her first time as a masquerader in Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival scene when she decided tell this uh...nasty story. In her words, the reason she was even in a cemetery was because it was the only place she could find privacy. She later claimed she was all by herself and didn’t know the country or anyone at the celebration. Though Gabby Fé made a good judgment call to delete the video, she wasn’t able to do it quick enough before it was reposted onto X... and we all know Black Twitter has all the smoke. And man did they go in on her

For example, one user @CreoleGalMagic wrote: “Even if that’s what she had to do, she shoulda never told a soul about this. Just nasty af.”

User @_dangit__ was more surprised by the fact that the influencer is Black: “I saw people tweeting about the carnival shitter and I immediately assumed they were yt and then I saw y’all quoting this tweet and I thought oh well maybe this black lady is talking about the shitty tourist not know she was the shitty tourist??????”

The stank went so viral that it even caught the attention of Yuma Vibe, the company that organizes the carnival, which released a statement on Instagram to condemn the influencers actions: “Yuma categorically rejects this behaviour and wishes to remind masqueraders, be it local or foreign, that Trinidad and Tobago is a country that respects not only the living, but the dearly departed.”

This week, Gabby Fe went on to TikTok with an apology and to explain what happened.

In her video Fé says that she had been holding her number two the entire day, and was in an emergency situation.

“Obviously I would make different choices next time, but I’m new here guys, I just got here. It’s my very first time doing an experience like that, playing mas [masquerader] in full costume in carnival. I was by myself in the middle of port-of-spain, I was not with any friends, anyone to help or guide me. I was not with anyone that could steer me in the right direction, and kind of like take care of me and help me out. I’m figuring this out on my own, as a first time masquerader in a new country, by myself. I wouldn’t wish this experience on anybody. And I hope that other people wouldn’t find themselves in an emergency situation like I did, but this is just my truth and this is what happened.”

She also makes clear that she was nowhere near anyone’s personal tombstone:

“In the middle is where all the people are laid to rest. All the tombstones, all the people laid to rest,’’ she said. “ We [the other masqueraders] were nowhere near that area.”

But you know us black folk can be stubborn, and her TikTok comments were not accepting that explanation.

One TikTok user @phoebearmoni wrote: “Tbh at point went into the portapotty and realised it was full... Your next mission was to find a restroom, immediately... not go back on the road to enjoy.”

@heavensentbarbie_ said: “You thought it had a bathroom in a cemetery? Gabby wrap it up please”

But user @Kitkait really had the best advice for her: “You should really invest in a journal...”