‘Iconic’ Rapper Implicated in “Jane’s” Diddy Trial Testimony

Ummm... so the mystery accuser who took the stand for the last few days in the federal sex crime trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs just dropped a major bomb. She alluded that Diddy ain't the only one hosting their own type of "freak off" parties.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Jane" testified Monday, June 9, that she took a trip in January 2024 with some friends to Las Vegas. She said she flew there on an unnamed rapper's private jet with him and his girlfriend. She then went to dinner with group, she said. Later, Jane said they went to the rapper’s hotel room. There, she saw one of the entertainers she and Combs paid to have sex with her during a freak-off, Anton.

Jane said the entertainer was having sex with a woman while the rapper, his girlfriend and others watched - a very similar activity she described experiencing herself with Combs.

Jane also stated that Anton had a relationship with the mystery rapper, citing frequent traveling. She also stated that this rapper in question was "really close" to Combs and described him as being "at the top of the music industry."

Jane admitted during testimony that she flashed her breasts at the rapper during the party and also claimed he had a crush on her.

We don't know who the "rapper" is. However, this is the first time we've heard during this freaky trial that another alleged high-profile individual was into the same sexual extracurriculars as Combs.

For weeks, we've been hearing from every point of view that Combs ordered his girlfriends to hire male escorts so he could watch them have sex and masturbate at the scene. However, these women accuse him of coercing them into such acts and essentially making them a human sex toy. That's only one of a few things the Bad Boy mogul is on trial for.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.