White Mississippi Man Spews N-Word in a Lounge Full of Black Folks, Guess What Happens Next...

Don’t you just love when karma comes back like a boomerang? In the case of one white man in Mississippi, his karma happened just minutes after he walked into a Black bar.

In Holly Springs, Miss., Black residents account for more than 70 percent of the city’s population. So when an unidentified white man walked into C.J.’s Lounge on Sunday (May 18), he should’ve known he’d be severely outnumbered. That fact didn’t stop him from having the courage to start calling customers and employees racial slurs.

According to statements given to police, the guy walked in the spot already intoxicated. He allegedly began causing a scene and being disrupted. Myles Stone, who works part-time as a DJ and security at C.J.’s Lounge, said Black folks in the lounge tried to remain calm, but things soon took a turn.

“I was hearing him yell out and blare out the N-word repeatedly,” Stone told NewsNation. “Everyone on planet Earth has to live with their choices, and he walked in there with a choice to be very hateful, very negative.”

At this point, tension was boiling inside the bar and eventually spilled over to outside the establishment. Videos taken by witnesses show the man “speaking erratically and throwing what investigators believe to be gang signs,” according to Fox 13 News. It’s unclear what happened next, but according to more videos, a fight broke out between the white man and several club attendees.

“When they were scuffling outside, he was still using the N-word. ‘F you N’s, f you N’s,’” Stone continued. Eventually, the man was beaten, using sticks and poles, police say. He was also robbed and stripped naked while witnesses recorded him and laughed at his motionless body on the ground.

Despite eye witnesses pointing to him as the clear aggressor, Lt. Col. Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the matter is being investigated as a hate crime.

“The victim, unfortunately, his jaw’s busted open, his eye’s busted. He’s just in a terrible state of mind right now,” said McMillen. “We’re trying to adopt some search warrants, get those done, and see if we can retrieve information from those social media accounts.”

No arrests have been made yet, according to police. C.J.’s Lounge has since been temporarily closed. There remains a push for the District Attorney to declare the establishment “a nuisance,” Fox 13 reported. This comes after police say they’ve been called to the club at least 30 times over the past three months following other violent instances.