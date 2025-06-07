Why Black Internet Loves Rumi Carter…But Suspects She’s Adorably Devilish And Runs Circles Around Blue Ivy, Beyoncé

From her adorable outfits to her energetic stage presence, the internet has loved every minute of Beyoncé's bubbly seven-year-old daughter Rumi during the "Cowboy Carter" tour. If we're being completely honest, there has been way more online chatter around Rumi's facial expressions and how she interacts with her big sister (we mean, manager) Blue Ivy than there has been around anything Mama Bey has done on stage.

But while most of Rumi's fans are busy oohing and aahing over how smart, sassy and cute she is, some online believe the cuteness wears off when she steps off the stage, playfully and hilariously accusing her of having all of the qualities of a kid who probably needs to spend a little more time letting Grandma Tina get her together. And we don't think she would mind. We still haven't forgotten the serious side eye Miss Tina gave her grandbaby when she nearly upstaged her as Beyoncé shared the news about her book, "Matriarch: A Memoir" becoming a New York Times bestseller.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iam3169/video/7499763299509292334?q=tina%20and%20rumi%20carter&t=1749249741237

Even before she made her on-stage debut, TikTok creator @hellothereimray saw something in Rumi that made him believe her to be, in his words, "bad AF."

"She look like she is a terrorist!" he said in a 2024 post.

Someone in the comments agreed, writing, "Awe she do tho like she be into everything 😂."

https://www.tiktok.com/@hellothereimray/video/7335248143820279083?q=rumi%20carter%20is%20bad&t=1749243443411

TikToker @jordanscott works in education and agrees. In a post he said knows bad when he sees it and insists that Rumi fits the bill.

"You can't tell me Rumi ain't bad," he laughed.

And while the youngest Carter daughter has Beyoncé and the rest of the world wrapped around her little finger, he says Big Sister Blue Ivy knows what time it really is and handles her business behind the scenes.

"Blue be punching that girl. I know it. As professional as Blue is on that stage, she is still her big sister. She be handling it, child," he added.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jordandscott/video/7511708393061551403?_r=1&_t=ZP-8wyuVpq0F9L

Lots of commenters agreed that Rumi has us all fooled.

"Rumi is the student who acts up but knows when to turn on the charm and is academically doing well so teachers can't be mad and I love that for her," wrote someone in the comments.

Others couldn't help but cosign.

"The plastic is on the sofa because of Rumi," wrote someone else.

But if you plan to get on the internet and call Rumi bad, just prepared for the Rumination, who has fully embraced all that is pure and joyful about Bey's little girl to come for you with all of the smoke.

"The ones that are coming for Beyoncé's baby girl, y'all need y'all asses kicked," said @beerockinmommin in a TikTok video. "Because why are y'all coming for a seven-year-old little girl? Why are y'all worried about if she's autistic or if she's slow? I don't see nothing but an excited seven-year-old girl on stage."

https://www.tiktok.com/@beerockinmommin/video/7499885479421152543?q=don%27t%20talk%20about%20rumi%20carter&t=1749251531971

"That baby is pure light and joy and it disturbs the darkness in them smh," wrote someone in the comments.