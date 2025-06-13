Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

5 Gangsta Moves From Gov. Gavin Newsom Throughout the Years

Between his quick comebacks and his no-BS attitude, Gov. Newsom might just be one of the biggest Democrat gangsters.

CERES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Gemperle Orchard on April 16, 2025 in Ceres, California. Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Trump administration's use of emergency powers to enact sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses. The tariffs have disrupted supply chains, increased costs for the state and Californians, and inflicted billions in damages on California’s economy, the fifth largest in the world. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

When you think about “gangster,” Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom hardly fits the average aesthetic. The 57-year-old politician stands tall with his diplomatic smile and perfectly combed hair. But since jumping into politics, Newsom has had to get his hands dirty… especially when it comes to President Donald Trump.

He’s among the loudest opponents of the president, and more interestingly, Newsom has proven to be a fierce competitor for many Republicans across the country. Between his quick comebacks and his no-BS attitude, the governor might just be one of the biggest Democrat gangsters.

There are already chatter about him possibly being the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028. So now, The Root is revisiting some of his best gangster moments over the years…

‘Arrest Me’

Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, threatened to arrest any who interferes with ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles, according to NBC News. “I’ll say it about anybody,” Homan began. “You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job.”

Well, Newsom didn’t take well to the threat. In response, he dared Homan to try him. “He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me,” Newsom said about Homan. “That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Caitlyn Jenner as Trump’s VP?

The beef between Newsom and Trump didn’t just start in 2025 with the ongoing anti-ICE protests. Back in 2016, Newsom appeared on Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live!” And when asked about Trump, Newsom said very little but meant a whole lot!

He was even asked about who he thought should be the then-Republican presidential nominee’s running mate. And to that, he responded “Caitlyn Jenner,” a clear diss to Trump and Jenner, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor in 2021.

Dragging DeSantis for Filth

In 2023, Newsom challenged Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis to a formal debate after the two men went back and forth on major political issues. They tackled anything for the economy and immigration to the Biden-Harris administration. And when it was time, Newsom ripped into DeSantis, calling him out for pandering to Trump.

“I’m the only guy here that’s a border state governor,” Newsom said before turning to look at DeSantis. “You’re trolling folks and trying to find migrants to play political games to try to get some news and attention so you can out-Trump Trump. And by the way, how’s that going for you, Ron? You’re down 41 points in your own home state…” Ouch.

Newsom Sues Trump

In a shocking move, the president sent more than 2,000 National Guard officers and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to deal with ongoing demonstrations despite the governor and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass telling Trump no. So, after calling out the president by name, Newsom decided to take things to court.

On Monday (June 9), he officially sued the Trump administration arguing the deployment of troops “contravenes core statutory and constitutional restrictions.” The filing obtained by TIME Magazine continued, “defendants have overstepped the bounds of law and are intent on going as far as they can to use the military in unprecedented, unlawful ways.”

Arkansas Governor Gets Buck

One thing to know about Newsom: He doesn’t play when it comes to his state. California continues to be the topic of all political discussion nowadays, but when the governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, criticized California’s handling of ongoing anti-ICE protesters, he found the time to check her.

“We wouldn’t have this problem in Arkansas in the first place because we would never choose rioters and criminal illegals over American law enforcement,” Sanders told Fox News referring to Trump sending military troops to L.A.

Well, word gt back to Gov. Newsom that Sanders had his state’s name in her mouth. He took to X to say just one thing. “Your homicide rate is literally DOUBLE California’s,” Newsom tweeted. Now, that’s one way to quiet all the noise!

