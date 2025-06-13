Embattled Shannon Sharpe Claps back At Nicki Minaj! Here’s What We Know?

If you thought beefs were only for hip-hop artists, think again! It looks like things are heating up between Shannon Sharpe and Nicki Minaj of all people. Let's get into the breakdown.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Things all started when Lil Wayne's “Banned From NO” remix dropped on Friday. On it, Minaj rapped a verse that took shots at the "Club Shay Shay" host in response to seemingly shady tweet he let off months back.

"Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop / If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe," Minaj rapped.

If the shade seems random, let us be the first to tell you that it's kinda not. You see, Minaj's verse stems from an exchange Sharpe allegedly had on X/Twitter where he seemingly questioned who the "Barbie Tingz" rapper was in February.

"Nicki said a few days ago on Stationhead she wanted to be on your podcast!! I really want to hear you talk to her about everything going on in the media and especially after her snub tonight!" wrote one user.

Sharpe's response: "Nicki who?"

Well, fast forward to June and now Nicki has responded in kind but according to Sharpe, his "diss" wasn't really what it seemed. Speaking in a new episode of his "Nightcap" show, the former NFL star clarified his earlier comments after getting wind of Minaj's diss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZALhITXz0OY

"I was talking about Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley said something... So I'm talking about Nikki Haley. So somebody said, 'Nicki really wants to come on your podcast.' How am I supposed to--I'm talking about Nikki Haley," Sharpe said. "I'm like, 'Nicki who?' It'd be like, 'Ocho, aye, Unc know about them sports!' People gon' say, 'Unc who?' It might be Snoop Dogg, it might be me."

He went on to apologize to the "Chun-Li" star saying that he meant no disrespect and invited her onto his podcast whenever she wants.

"Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect. You always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something," he said.

So far, Minaj hasn't responded to his apology but we'll keep our eyes peeled for if and when she does.