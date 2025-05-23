R. Kelly And Diddy Cases Have Striking Similarities, According to Prosecutors

The prosecutor who did closing arguments for the infamous R. Kelly trial has weighed in on the ongoing federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rapper’s lawyers argue that he may be guilty of domestic violence but definitely not sex trafficking. But check this, the prosecutor from the R. Kelly case says Combs’ alleged trafficking offenses are exactly what the R&B singer got locked up for.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura took the stand, testifying for four days about the physical abuse she allegedly sustained from Comb as well as the sexual abuse from being coerced into participating in days-long sex sessions. Combs’ attorneys claim she was a willing participant, not showing much refusal to follow Combs’ orders. However, former assistant U.S. attorney Elizabeth Geddes says sex traffickers use both physical and psychological abuse to make their victims submit to their authority.

In an op-ed published to Rolling Stone, Geddes explained that this manipulation tactic can go for months or years. As a result, victims know the consequences of refusing their abusers’ orders and follow their demands, even if it means submitting themselves to dehumanizing experiences, Geddes wrote.

“I saw this when I was a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn and prosecuted R&B musician R. Kelly for coercing women and girls to perform sexual services for his own gratification. Combs’ alleged behavior also fits this script,” Geddes wrote in Rolling Stone.

R. Kelly was found guilty on racketeering and federal sex crime charges in the sexual abuse of several women who, some who were underaged at the time of the abuse.

To further her point, Geddes then used an example from Ventura’s testimony when the singer cited an incident when Combs was upset with her after accusing her of taking drugs from him and forced her to leave the yacht they were staying on. Ventura said at a movie premiere later, the rapper squeezed her thigh so hard, she felt the beads from her dress press into her skin. When the two flew back to New York, Ventura said Combs played one of her freak-off videos in front of the other private flying passengers and threatened to release them. He then told her he wanted another freak-off when they landed to which she complied.

“If the jury credits Ventura, it is hardly a leap for the jury to conclude that she acquiesced because she understood Combs’ deliberate, loud and clear message: Give me what I want, or you will face serious harm. That is how a pattern of abuse breaks a victim’s will. That is coercion. That is sex trafficking,” Geddes wrote.

Prosecutors trying Combs’ case told the jury during opening arguments that witness testimony and evidence will show the rapper used his “inner circle” of associates to help promote his power and guard his reputation while he allegedly committed these sex crimes.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.