2025 TV Preview: All The Black Shows You Need to Add to Your Summer Watchlist

Summer is just around the corner, and Hollywood has cooked up plenty of content for you to binge and watch on those long, hot days. Whether you want an intense, adult drama or a new series perfect for the whole family, we’ve got you covered with a list of shows perfect for your Summer 2025 watchlist.

Ironheart

©Disney

MCU fans, rejoice! A live-action Black Panther spinoff series, “Ironheart,” finally comes to Disney+ this month. Starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, the series follows the brilliant MIT student we met in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just a few years ago. Joined by “Hamilton” and “In the Heights” superstar Anthony Ramos, Thorne is getting her star-making moment in this series, one that will make for a perfect binge for the entire family.

Ironheart premieres June 24, 2025 on Disney+.

The Bear

The Bear is back and better than ever. The hit Hulu series returns this June, reuniting viewers with the staff of a Chicago sandwich shop. Ayo Edebiri reprises her breakout role as Sydney “Syd” Adamu in the upcoming fourth season, which will certainly be one of the most-watched shows of the summer.

“The Bear” season 4 hits Hulu on June 25.

BMF

BMF is back! The Starz series that follows the Black Mafia Family has thrilled audiences since 2021. Now back for season 4, the series seems to be upping the ante, once again bringing audiences back to the 1990s, at the height of BMF’s activity.

“BMF” season 4 premiered June 6 on Starz.

And Just Like That

The “Sex and the City” story continues on Max’s “And Just Like That.” While the show still churns on without fan-favorite character Samantha, the other leads Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are back once again for adventures in the Big Apple. Nicole Ari Parker is also back for season 3, reprising the role of Lisa Todd Wexley.

New episodes of “And Just Like That” drop on Thursdays on Max.

Washington Black

Looking for the next bets historical fiction series? Look no further than “Washington Black,” Hulu’s series starring the one and only Sterling K. Brown. The series follows, “the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash” Black, an eleven-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny,” per Deadline. “When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love.”

Divorced Sistas

A new Tyler Perry series is here. “Divorced Sistas” is described as an “extension” of the “Sistas” universe created by the media mogul. The show is described as following “five close friends — Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette — as they navigate life, love, and the challenges that come with divorce, marriage, and dating. As they lean on each other through heartbreak and healing, their biggest test comes from within their own circle, challenging their loyalty, character, and true bond of sisterhood.”

“Divorced Sistas” premieres Monday, June 9 on BET.

Sistas

Not only is “Divorced Sistas” premiering this summer, but the original “Sistas” is still going strong! The beloved BET series is officially coming back for its ninth season this July.

“Sistas” returns July 16 on BET.

Forever

If you haven’t gotten into “Forever” on Netflix already, what are you doing? One of the biggest shows to come out of the streamer this year made major waves when it dropped last month, and for good reason. Mara Brock Akil’s brilliant reimagining of Judy Blume’s iconic coming of age novel stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. in an intimate and moving portrait of young Black love. The series was such a smash hit for Netflix, its already been renewed for season 2, making for a perfect summer binge if you havent watched already.

All episodes of “Forever” are streaming now on Netflix.

Twisted Metal

“Twisted Metal” is coming back to Peacock. The Anthony Mackie-led series first premiered in 2023, and is based on the post-apocalyptic video game series of the same name. Almost two years later, fans are finally getting a second season, which, if the teaser is any indication, will continue to be just as exciting and hilarious as the first entry.

Season 2 of “Twisted Metal” premieres July 31 on Peacock.

Squid Game

Get ready for one final game. “Squid Game,” Netflix’s massive series, is returning for one more season this summer. Sure to be one of the biggest television events of the year, the jaw-dropping and intense show returns this June, just six months after season 2’s release this past December.

“Squid Game” returns June 27 to Netflix.

Eyes of Wakanda

More “Black Panther” content is on the way. Another series perfect for the whole family this summer is “Eyes of Wakanda.” An animated spinoff of the hit MCU franchise, the show follows Wakandan warriors thorughout history.

“Eyes of Wakanda” premieres August 6 on Disney+.

The Gilded Age

Another historical fiction series returning this summer is Max’s hit, “The Gilded Age.” Set in the turn of the century New York, the show follows “new money” class at this prosperous time in history, including the African American upper class at the time. Broadway star Denee Benton stars as Peggy, and six-time Tony winner and Broadway veteran Audra McDonald even appears as her mother on the series.

“The Gilded Age” returns June 22 on Max.