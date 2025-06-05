Was There A Fifth Plane Involved On 9/11? New Investigation May Shock You

It has been 23 years since the horrific incident that was 9/11, and since then, there have been multiple investigations and conspiracy theories about the terrifying event. Now a new question is being asked: Was there a fifth plane? Well, what TMZ’s Harvey Levin, has to tell you might just shock you!

According to Levin, United Flight 23 was grounded when the World Trade Center was hit, but it could have been the fifth plane the hijackers planned to use in the terror attacks. In a TikTok clip, Levin revealed one of the shocking things that came out of TMZ’s investigation. In the short video, he says the pilot of the “would-be doomed plane” believes that the box cutters found under his seat pocket were meant to slit his throat.

TMZ’s documentary “TMZ Investigates: 9/11: Plane Five,” also claims a few people in first class were acting fishy that morning.

@tmz The pilot of United Flight 23 — the would-be FIFTH doomed plane in the 9/11 attack — made a TERRIFYING discovery. We lay out ALL THE INFORMATION THE GOVERNMENT TRIED TO BURY in our special, ‘TMZ Investigates: 9/11: The Fifth Plane’ — watch NOW on YouTube at the 🔗 in bio. ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

.

Suspicions surrounding United Flight 23 were not included in the official 9/11 Commission Report. Furthermore, the FBI has not publicly released their findings. However, the organization has acknowledged it as an “active investigation”

Theory sounds far fetched? Maybe but comments under the TMZ’s TikTok post were filled with people who believed it one hundred per cent.

“I worked at United during this time, and that info had been kept quiet for years… But we FA’s [flight attendants] and pilots knew it,” wrote one user.

“I watched this [documentary] tonight. I was a flight attendant for 25 years (another carrier), it becomes instant to read emotions and body language of passengers. You just know when something is off,’ wrote another user.

This was a reference to the fact that in the TMZ documentary, three flight attendants, the pilot, the United dispatcher, and a member of the 9/11 Commission each pointed towards suspicious passengers who were “too eager to get into the air.”

The pilot also suspected that two passengers running through the plane’s cabin after the flight was evacuated may have been trying to get weapons and incriminating evidence off the plane.

Other commenters believed that this was nothing interesting and not newsworthy.

“Watched it. Don’t waste your time. Most likely accurate, but basically just says there were more people involved than the people on the crashed planes. Duh,’ wrote one user.

‘And the earth kept on spinning,’ wrote another.