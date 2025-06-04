The Halle Bailey, DDG Drama Just Took a Scary Turn

There’s been yet another unfortunate development when it comes to the ongoing drama between Halle Bailey and her ex-boyfriend and popular streamer DDG over their son Halo. This time, however, things look to be way more serious than before.

If you’ll remember, the last update we told you about came back in mid-May after Bailey was granted court-ordered restraining order from DDG, citing allegations of physical and verbal abuse. As a result, DDG has to stay 100 yards away from “The Little Mermaid” star and is barred from posting about her and their son on social media. The judge who granted the order of protection also ruled that Bailey can take Halo with her to Italy while she works on her latest film project.

Now, it looks like DDG doesn’t want that to happen as evidenced by the latest legal move he enacted on Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the streamer is seeking an emergency hearing to prevent Bailey from taking Halo overseas citing the “Angel” singer’s mental state and previous incidents that allegedly point to her mental instability. He’s also asking the court for sole legal and physical custody of their son. If he doesn’t get that, then he’s requesting that “custodial exchanges be facilitated by a third party.”

In one incident, he claimed that when she was still pregnant, Bailey took his gun outside for no reason without telling him where she was going with it. In another, he alleged that the “Do It” singer tried to get an abortion without his knowledge, but she ultimately decided not to.

The third thing he cited is the fact that, two months after Halo was born, Bailey allegedly sent him “a series of alarming text messages threatening to kill herself and suggesting that their infant son, Halo, might also be harmed.”

DDG has filed for an emergency court order to block Halle Bailey from taking their child to Italy.



In the filing, he accuses her of:



▫️ Repeated threats of self-harm and alarming texts suggesting harm to both herself and the child.



▫️ Attempting to secretly get an abortion… pic.twitter.com/ouS1FQ39A1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 4, 2025

Screenshots of those aforementioned texts were released on social media shortly after news of DDG’s filing went public. In them, Bailey did threaten to take her life–but it was in response to him allegedly sleeping with another woman while they were supposed to be in a relationship. The texts also show Bailey expressing her anger over DDG’s alleged lack of help with her and the baby; how he allegedly talked bad about her to his fans, other women and his family; how much she’d rather not he alive than to deal with him “ruining” her.

What should be noted her is, if the timeline of these texts are correct, than this conversation also happened when Bailey was going through severe postpartum depression.

She opened up about it back in April 2024–just three months after giving birth, saying at the time in part:

“Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn’t realize how serious of a thing it actually was. Now going through it, it almost feels like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt and you’re trying not to drown. And you’re trying to come up for air.”

Additionally, once the texts and DDG’s filing made its way to social media, many were outraged at the narrative they believe the streamer is trying to paint of Bailey. Some users called him out for trying to weaponize her postpartum while others felt like this was justification as to why he should get the child.

DDG sick as fuck. those ss dont prove his innocence nor does it prove anything ab halle either. its textbook postpartum/reactive abuse & as someone who survived YEARS of domestic abuse, THIS is how men get away with it. pushing people to the point of insanity then playing victim. — ST✰RGIRL (@SYNOD1C) June 4, 2025

“DDG sick as fuck. those ss dont prove his innocence nor does it prove anything ab halle either. its textbook postpartum/reactive abuse & as someone who survived YEARS of domestic abuse, THIS is how men get away with it. pushing people to the point of insanity then playing victim,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“DDG is using the typical abuser handbook right now and I’m not falling for it, and I will stick beside Halle Bailey till the end. She was going through postpartum depression while he was being an absent father she can crash out if she wants too idc,” said another.

Added another: “Halle bailey be doing that little soft sweet innocent voice the entire time she needs to be put in a straight jacket.”

“Halle Bailey doing all this and claiming ddg to be the agressor is hilarious bro,” another user said.