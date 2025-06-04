Why The “Ethnic” Nose Job Is The New BBL For Black Women

When you think about Black women and plastic surgery, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) a backside enhancement procedure that takes fat from other parts of the body to enhance the booty. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, BBL surgeries increased by over 90 percent between 2015 and 2019, making it one of the fastest growing procedures. But now, Black TikTok is buzzing with conversation about a different type of plastic surgery – ethnic rhinoplasty.

If you’re asking yourself, “Why ethnic rhinoplasty?” the Asli Tarcan Clinic in Istanbul describes ethnic rhinoplasty as more culturally inclusive than traditional nose jobs, saying on their website that the procedure is designed to help patients get the look they want while keeping their unique ethnic features. If you’re asking yourself, “Why Turkey?” it’s likely all about the deal. Asli Tarcan estimates the cost of having the procedure done in Turkey as between $2,500 and $10,000, compared to $8,000 to $18,000 in the United States and $10,000 to $20,000 in Europe.

But Black TikTok is divided over whether or not the result is worth the pain and the expense.

TikToker @dollfacebritt showed before and after images of herself after having the procedure done in Turkey, writing “So happy i went there instead of paying an arm & a leg,” on her post.

User @kristoniathedoll says the procedure isn’t a big deal, adding that having work done on your nose has nothing to do with wanting to look white and is more about aesthetic enhancement – no different than wearing a wig or lashes.

“Why is it your business? Did you pay for it?” she asks critics in her post.

TikToker @wrmxhsszs was not shy about adding her opinion to the conversation. In a recent post, she called the look the “Whoville special,” adding that the nose the patients come home with doesn’t even look human.

“What is your inspiration? What picture are they taking to these doctors in Turkey and showing them that they want? Are y’all asking for that? Is that what you want it to look like?” she asked in her post.

TikTok user @briannadiane is afraid of the trend catching on. She says people are born with noses that fit their faces and suggests that people who have ethnic rhinoplasty will never run out of things they think they need to fix.

“The thing is, you can keep fixing things, but it’s never gonna stop. That’s why people who have a lot of money end up looking botched,” she said in a post. “They just keep on going and modifying themselves until they no longer look like themselves anymore.”