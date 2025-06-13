Former NBA Star Grabs His Privates and Pays a Huge Price For What He Does to a Fan

HENDERSON, NEVADA - OCTOBER 04: Basketball player DeMarcus Cousins attends an exhibition game between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and G League Ignite at The Dollar Loan Center on October 04, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. Ignite defeated Metropolitans 92 122-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Cousins is no stranger to being suspended, but his latest infraction might be his wildest one yet. Put down your food before reading further.

The former NBA star had his contract terminated from a basketball league in Puerto Rico after getting into an incident with several fans on Monday night (June 9).

During the intense altercation, Cousins is seen arguing with a fan in the front row of the basketball game. Cousins grabbed his crotch and then grabbed the arm of the fan who was giving him the finger.

Eventually, he was ejected from the game after being assessed his second technical foul and was escorted off the court through the tunnel by security. Just when you thought it was over, another fan from the stands tried to grab him as other fans threw liquids and objects in Cousins' direction.

Full of rage, Cousins had to be restrained by security from climbing into the stands to throw hands with anybody.

Following the incident, the league announced that the former Sacramento Kings star would be suspended from the league for the remainder of the 2025 season and receive a fine of $4,250 for “acts that incite violence or provocation.”

Mets de Guaynabo of Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional League, the team Cousins played for, released a statement condemning the actions of the four-time NBA All-Star.

“As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field,” the Mets’ statement read on Tuesday (June 11). “Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise.”

“In addition, the player must show cause why he should not be fined an additional $5,750, given the severity of the incident,” the league’s statement read.

Additionally, suspensions were also handed out for the fans who took part in the altercation for the remainder of the season, including one fan who “made inappropriate and inciting gestures” and others who “threw liquids and other objects.”

Taking to Instagram stories, Cousins apologized for being a part of the crazy scene.

“I want to apologize to the fans of Puerto Rico for my actions,” Cousins wrote. “I have so much love and respect for the island.”

At the time, Cousins was playing in his second season with the Mets and was quite familiar with discipline for losing his head in a game.

Before playing professionally overseas in Puerto Rico, Cousins played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Kings, the New Orleans Pelicans, in Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets, the Houston Rockets, and the Milwaukee Bucks.