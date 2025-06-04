The Scary Balcony Incident, the Tea Behind The Hotel Video and More Diddy Trial Updates You Missed

There is never a dull moment in the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Though we’re awaiting testimony from another bombshell witness, Wednesday was packed with new information we’ve been desperately waiting for – including the details behind an alleged balcony dangling.

The Hotel Video Wasn’t Altered?

Forensic video and audio expert Frank Piazza took the stand Wednesday. During his direct examination, he testified to the state of the surveillance footage from the InterContinental Hotel from March 2016 which caught a domestic dispute between Combs and Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

He confirmed on the stand that the footage was not manually altered or showed signs of tampering and also said the timestamps in videos don’t always accurately reflect the time of day. He also compiled the video clips to “track the movement of individuals inside the events.” He also confirmed that in any way the video seemed “cut” was because the motion sensors trigger a change in time stamps.

Combs’ defense team previously fought to keep the jury from viewing the surveillance footage after claiming the videos were doctored with their own expert witness. However, by now, the jury has viewed the video at least eight times.

Piazza also said he enhanced 10 sex videos recovered from Ventura’s laptop dated from between 2012 and 2014. The videos were entered as sealed evidence.

A Horrifying Balcony Incident

Bryana Bongolan took the stand Wednesday to testify to an incident she cited in her lawsuit from 2016 when she claimed Combs dangled her over a 17-story balcony. Bongolan testified that she was standing on Ventura’s balcony when Combs came up behind her, lifted her up and held her on top of the balcony railing – 17 stories high. Combs yelled, “Do you know what the f*ck you did?” he repeatedly yelled at her.

Bongolan said she sustained injuries including a severe bruise on her leg, neck pain as well as night terrors. Bongolan testified that she was unclear why Combs had directed his rage toward her. However, afterwards, she told Combs she didn’t want any problems with him and also refused to call the police in fear of him. Before she filed her lawsuit, she testified that a friend called her to tell her Combs wanted to work out a settlement.

Outside of this horrifying incident, Bongolan also said she witnessed abuse against Ventura, citing an incident where Combs allegedly threw a knife at the singer. Court ended Wednesday with the defense trying to poke holes in Bongolan’s recollection of the balcony incident. They are expected to pick up cross-examination Thursday.

Who’s Next?

Another Combs accuser who will be referred to under the alias “Jane” is expected to take the stand tomorrow. Prosecutors said before she’s called, they will bring another expert witness to explain the formatting of text messages that will be shown during her testimony.

About Diddy’s Federal Sex Crime Case

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.