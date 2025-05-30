The Wild, Unexpected Connection Between Prince, Diddy and Cassie

If you’ve been paying attention to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing federal sex trafficking trial, then you already know there’s been a lot of shocking twists and names dropped. But the latest name that’s been brought up might be one of the most surprising of all.

During her testimony on Thursday (May 29), Diddy’s former assistant “Mia” alleged numerous, heinous accusations against the Bad Boy mogul. Chief among them were allegations of sexual assault and violence, the latter of which she recalled a specific incident that involved both her, Diddy’s then-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and the late singer Prince. But it’s not in the way you might think.

As she spoke, Mia said that she and Cassie were like “sisters” as they both worked with Diddy back at that time, but part of her job was to keep a close eye on the “Me and U” singer and her whereabouts. She recalled that one day, she and Cassie were cooped up at a hotel while Diddy was allegedly out with his children.

They then received a phone call from a friend who told them that there was a huge party happening at Prince’s house and that they should come. While they debated on whether or not to “sneak out” for a while, the two women ultimately decided to go and then hurry back before Diddy would know they were gone.

Prince has blown the Diddy case out of the water. He may be dead but he has been found to live on in his grave. Love you PRINCE. pic.twitter.com/Tuer5M8tIk — gmcitrus (@gmcitrus) May 20, 2025

Once there, Mia and Cassie enjoyed their time there, witnessing the iconic “Kiss” singer perform and dance. However, their fun was cut short once they heard and saw that the now disgraced hip-hop mogul was also in the building. After seeing him, both ladies took off running from out of Prince’s home — unfortunately, Mia was the only one who allegedly escaped Diddy’s wrath. And it was there in the yard of a legendary singer like Prince, that Cassie was allegedly attacked but help eventually got to her.

“He caught up to her and had her on the ground,” Mia said per PEOPLE. “He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened.”

This story lines up mostly with Cassie’s own previous testimony where she recounted that she fell in the bushes but couldn’t remember whether or not Diddy had assaulted her at Prince’s home.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience,” Ventura said at the time per PEOPLE before adding that she didn’t tell Diddy she wanted to go see Prince out of fear “he would say no.”

After the incident, Mia and Cassie went their separate ways and had two totally different experiences. While Mia was allegedly suspended without pay citing Diddy’s feelings that she was being “insubordinate” by attending the party, Cassie allegedly was severely beaten, got luggage thrown at her, and was called out her name.

Combs is currently facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.