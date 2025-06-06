‘Love Island USA’ Star Learns the Consequences of Dropping the N-word on Video

Looks like there’s a new bombshell at the villa, and no, it’s not what you think… Americans are calling dibs on their favorite couple in the new season of “Love Island USA,” the American take on the British reality television show. But before any of the love could even begin, the cast was hit with an unexpected twist that led to one contestant exiting the show.

In the most recent episode, the show’s narrator, Iain Stirling, revealed a cast mate, Yulissa Escobar, had left the villa. He mentioned it so casually, and the show continued like nothing happened. But it didn’t take long for fans to figure out the messy truth…

Leading up to the show’s premiere, multiple resurfaced videos of Escobar went viral. In the two clips, she is heard casually saying the N-word on two different podcasts, and fans of the show ripped her to shreds over it. “Oh yulissa just keeps giving me more reasons to dislike her,” @serenazseptum said after seeing a video of the Cuban influencer saying, “He’s my n***a.”

oh yulissa just keeps giving me more reasons to dislike her #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/cMEpE6YWBA — kyyn (@serenazseptum) June 2, 2025

When the videos first broke, Yulissa was already in Fiji, filming for “Love Island” without her phone or social media. However, her friend came to her defense, awkwardly saying on Instagram “lol… y’all act like you never said the N word before, stop being so f***ing sensitive,” TMZ reported.

After she was officially given the boot from the villa, fans put two and two together, realizing the likely reason behind the move was connected to Escobar using the slur. Even a TMZ poll showed 77 percent of folks wanted Escobar gone after using the N-word. She was also outed as a MAGA supporter, which clearly, didn’t give her any extra points with fans.

I’m not surprised at all by Yulissa being a racist trump supporter. She is a Latina who lives in Miami and her mom is Cuban. — Sydney ✨ (@_syddygirl) June 4, 2025

Now, folks got their wish, and you can believe they had a field day on social media after Escobar was given the boot. “I’m not surprised at all by Yulissa being a racist trump supporter. She is a Latina who lives in Miami and her mom is Cuban,” @_syddygirl said on X.

Another user, @Dee_Vinci, wrote “Love to see it bc nothing irks me more than a Latina/o using the N word. Girl bye.” @ChardoubleU added “Lmaooooo bye pumpkin!”

Escobar hasn’t come out to address the controversy yet, but fans of “Love Island” will be watching and waiting to see if she’ll ever own up to it.