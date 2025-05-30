Brian McKnight’s Estranged Son Niko Dies, Causing Social Media to Read the Singer for Filth

The internet is mourning the passing of Brian McKnight‘s estranged son Niko after a brave fight with cancer. Niko’s uncle and Brian’s brother Claude McKnight shared the heartbreaking news in a May 29 TikTok post.

“This morning I found out that my nephew, Niko McKnight, passed away. He’d been bravely battling cancer for the last two years or so and I have a lot of feelings right now,” he said.

Claude went on to pay tribute to the musician and photographer as “one of those amazing kids who was quirky and curious and ridiculously talented.”

Fans have been following Niko’s health journey since he shared his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in January 2024, captioning his post, “your boy got the big C • it’s beeen one hell of a ride so far but things are looking better now than they were before so cheers to that.”

Instagram/fiftyclicks

But some of those same fans are coming for his famous father for allegedly not making the most of the time they had together before his untimely death.

“I wonder if Brian McKnight even cares 🥺,” wrote someone in the comment section of Claude McKnight’s post.

Niko was one of Brian McKnight’s two children he shares with ex-wife Julie McKnight. The “One Last Cry” singer made headlines back in April 2024 when he admitted on an Instagram Q&A session that he doesn’t claim his four oldest biological children, calling them “products of sin.”

Niko clapped back at his dad on social media, writing, “I’m evil. That’s wild: The guy who used to make me clean his used condoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil Fashoooooo.”

But his Uncle Claude made it clear to his over 25,000 followers that his post was all about his love for his nephew, adding that he wasn’t going to get into the details of the “drama” between Niko and Brian.

“I don’t know exactly what was going on there. I know what I’ve seen. I know what I’ve heard from all parties involved, and I try not to judge,” he said. “I just try to be as loving to each person as I can be.”