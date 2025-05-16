The Prosecution is Failing To Make Its Case In The Diddy Trial For This One Reason

In the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs that kicked off last week, much of the talk has been about his relationship with his ex, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. But taking a look through social media, it seems no one is talking about what really matters: is the prosecution proving its case?

Judge Joe Brown Has Man Issues with Tyler Perry's Work CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Judge Joe Brown Has Man Issues with Tyler Perry's Work

Judge Joe Brown Has Man Issues with Tyler Perry's Work CC Share Subtitles Off

English Judge Joe Brown Has Man Issues with Tyler Perry's Work

In short, so far, the answer is a resounding no. Let’s talk about why.

Advertisement

In the defense’s opening statement, Combs’ lawyer, Teny Geragos, said that her client was not a good guy. She outright admitted that if the charges were domestic violence, he would be found guilty. But she did something unexpected and wickedly smart: Geragos pointed out that he is not charged for any of that. His is on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Advertisement

She told jurors they might think Combs is a “jerk” and might not condone his “kinky sex,” but “he’s not charged with being a jerk.” Yet, that did not stop the prosecution from digging into all the messiness surrounding this case.

Advertisement

As of Friday morning (May 16), they have put a sex worker, a security guard and Cassie on the stand. The sex worker and security guard testimony didn’t amount to much because Combs is not on trial for simply hiring a sex worker — he’s charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. They must prove that he is the head of a criminal enterprise…and those first two witnesses do nothing to help that. That leaves Cassie.

A person close to Combs who would be able to testify that she saw him pull the strings of such an organization…and they failed miserably at that.

Advertisement

Cassie took the stand and recounted her, admittedly, horrific experience being the partner of Diddy for over 10 years. Her testimony was so graphic and disturbing that her husband, Alex Fine, had to leave the courtroom.

Advertisement

Her testimony prompted everyone and they momma to take to social media and weigh in on her choice to stay with him so long. (Some of the Black men who have weighed in need to take several seats, btw.)

This is all salacious and paints Combs in a bad light, but it does not help the prosecution’s case. Especially when you consider text messages that the defense brought to light the next day.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to watch you,” Combs texted Cassie in 2009 as they discussed an upcoming freakoff. “Me too,” Ventura texted back. “I just want it to be uncontrollable.” She then went on to text, “I’m always ready to freak off LOLOL.” Which led Combs to reply, “You tell me the day. You choose.” Sigh.

Advertisement

This is not good for the prosecution. Their whole case hinges on that Combs forced people to engage in these sexual parties, but the texts imply a measure of consent and autonomy from Cassie in 2009.

Advertisement

This does not mean that things did not change over time. Or that he did not force her to do something against her will eventually. But the case the prosecution is making isn’t holding up. Because, at least in 2009, she seemed to be all in.

The prosecution is failing to make their case. Instead, they have only proved that Combs is a freak. And you can’t go to jail for that.

Advertisement



