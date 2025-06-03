Alleged Bribes, Unruly Spectators and Everything Else You Missed from Diddy’s Trial 

It’s the fourth week already of the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. To keep you from having to read through everyone’s testimonies from today, we’ve prepared a recap of what went down in the courtroom. Today’s court hearing was eventful to say the least…

Courtroom Housekeeping

Y’all, not one but a few people were kicked out of the courtroom today. A woman who was yelling disruptively outside the courtroom was escorted off property by officers.

“Diddy, these m*therf**kers ​laughing at you,” she shouted, per PEOPLE. “You’re laughing at a Black man’s legacy… pull your gun out ninja, I dare you!”

Reports say Combs turned back in his seat to see where the commotion was coming from. It didn’t stop there. Another man who went to YouTube identifying previous witness “Mia” by her real name and not her alias for trial was also removed from the courtroom and barred from returning by Judge Arun Subramanian. The judge also ordered any other person who revealed the woman’s true identity to be barred from the courtroom.

The Tea Behind The Cassie/Diddy Hotel Video

Eddy Garcia, former hotel security guard for the InterContinental Hotel, testified that he was a security officer at the time of the domestic incident between Combs and ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in March of 2016.

He said the day of the incident, he was informed about the incident and watched the surveillance video, not making out who was in the video at first. He said he didn’t call the police because Ventura didn’t request the cops or any medical attention. However, he testified that he did receive a call at the security desk from Combs’ assistant Kristina Khorram requesting to get a copy of the footage, claiming Combs was “intoxicated and didn’t remember.”

Garcia said Combs then took the phone, nervously trying to explain himself and saying the video could ruin him if it got out. Garcia told Khorram she would have to file a subpoena to get the video. However, she showed up in the lobby requesting again to see the video. After declining her request again, Garcia told her, “Off the record, it’s bad.”

Later, Garcia says he got a call on his personal phone from Khorram despite not having given her his personal number, and spoke to Combs again who then tried to offer money for a copy of the footage. Garcia said after informing his boss the rapper was willing to pay for the video, the man said he would “do it for 50.” He then called back Combs through Khorram’s phone number to confirm the transaction.

“Eddy, my angel, I knew you could help. I knew you could do it,” Garcia said Combs told him.

The next day, Garcia said his boss downloaded the video onto a thumb drive and proceeded to order Garcia to meet up with Combs at an address. There, Garcia said he was asked to confirm that was the only copy of the video, engaged in a video call with Ventura who was ordered by Combs to say she wanted the video gone and also ordered to show his identification before signing an NDA. Garcia said he was handed $100,000 in cash by Combs, which he split with his colleagues who accompanied him to the meeting.

Former CFO of Combs Enterprises Talks Logistics

Derek Ferguson, former chief financial officer from 1998 to 2017, took the stand to testify on the rapper’s spending. Ferguson talked logistics, explaining how both he and the rapper were signatories on the business bank accounts, senior executives of the company had corporate cards and that business and personal expenses from Combs were charged to the cards as well. He also said at times, third parties helped manage Combs’ personal finances. Ferguson also confirmed the company taxes were done correctly and denied seeing anyone “enhance” Combs’ reputation through acts of prostitution.

The bombshell details of his direct examination came from receipts of Combs’ bank transfers presented by the prosecutors. They presented a $20,000 wire transfer to Cassie Ventura, an incoming wire transfer of the same amount from her father and a return of the same funds back to Ventura’s father. Ventura’s mother previously testified that out of retaliation for Ventura’s alleged affair with Kid Cudi, combs demanded $20k in restitution from her family, forcing the singer’s parents to take out a home equity loan. Ventura’s mother confirmed she received the money back days later.

Who’s up next?

Prosecutors said they plan on calling forensic expert Frank Piazza, Bryana Bongolan who sued Combs for allegedly dangling her over a 17th-story balcony and another one of Combs’ accusers labeled “Jane” whose testimony is expected to take nearly as long as Ventura’s week-long testimony, per CNN.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted a request from prosecutors to keep evidence from being shown on video for the public to protect the woman’s identity. In addition to video, tons of text messages are also expected to be presented in Jane’s testimony.