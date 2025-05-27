We Finally Have the Details Behind Diddy's Federal Kidnapping Charge, and They're Not For the Faint at Heart...

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-assistant was next on the witness stand, and she didn’t hold anything back. After being mentioned last week in rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s testimony, Capricorn Clark took the stand Tuesday (May 27) to spill more tea on what she says she witnessed while working for the disgraced rapper.

Clark was employed by Combs from 2004 to 2012, and according to her testimony, Diddy has a long history of violence towards his staff, including towards her. Other former employees of Combs have come out against the rapper, but Clark’s new testimony Diddy added fuel to the fire.

Under Diddy’s slew of federal charges is an additional kidnapping accusation (formally under his racketeering charge). According to Clark, after threatening her and witnessing Diddy’s treatment of Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who alleged the rapper raped, beat and extorted her family, the former employee claimed she was kidnapped by Combs in 2011.

The rocky relationship between Clark and Diddy began after he allegedly confronted her about not disclosing her former employee was Death Row CEO Suge Knight. Combs “told me he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and if anything happened he would have to kill me,” Clark testified.

Just months after being hired by Combs, Clark told the court she was kidnapped by Combs and one of his bodyguards, Paul “Uncle Paulie” Offord. That’s when Diddy accused her of stealing jewelry from him and forced her to take a lie detector test five days straight. The man conducting the test allegedly told her “‘if you fail this test, they’re going to throw you in the East River,’” Clark recalled.

Despite the alleged threats to her life, Clark continued working for Diddy, making $65,000 a year, according to her testimony. Eventually, the former employee revealed she developed alopecia— an immune disease causing hair loss— due to the stressful work environment.

The Alleged Break In and Kidnapping

As we previously reported, Diddy was allegedly enraged after discovering Ventura’s brief romantic relationship with Kid Cudi in 2011. According to Clark, the Bad Boy CEO took things out on her.

“‘Why didn’t you tell me?’” Diddy alleged asked Clark, after showing up to her apartment to confront her about Cudi. Clark said Combs banged on her door around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2011. He had a gun and looked “furious,” she told the court.

“‘Get dressed, we’re going to kill [him],’” Combs continued, according to Clark. Combs allegedly forced her into his Cadillac Escalade that morning and drove to Cudi’s house. Clark said was able to get in touch with Ventura on her burner phone.

After Diddy and Clark left Mescudi’s home, Clark told the court she witnessed Diddy physically beat Cassie in retaliation to her romance with the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper. Ventura was on the ground “in full fetal position,” Clark claimed. “She wasn’t doing anything; she was crying silently.”

Clark revealed she was too scared to call the police on Diddy, but she did call Ventura’s mother. “He’s beating the s**t out of your daughter,” Clark alleged to Regina Ventura. “I can’t call the police, but you can… Please help her.”

As The Root previously reported, Regina said Combs contacted her, demanding $20,000 in “recoup money” for the funds he supposedly spent on Ventura. This led to Regina and her husband taking out a home equity loan to pay Combs.