The Sad, Violent Story of Ash Armand, Alleged Diddy 'Freak-Off' Escort And Former Reality Television Star

Week one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bombshell sex trafficking and racketeering trial closed with more shocking allegations than we can count. Amid Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s tearful testimony, prosecutors presented a binder of 13 male sex workers allegedly recruited by Ventura and hired by Diddy.

One escort in particular sparked headlines, and he’s a whole mess.

Ash Armand — real name Akshaya Kubiak — was in the spotlight between 2011 and 2016 in Showtime’s uncensored reality series “Gigolos.” The series followed the glammy lifestyle of five male escorts in the bustling city of Las Vegas. On Wednesday (May 14), Armand’s photo was among many presented as evidence for Diddy’s infamous drug-filled “freak off” parties.

In 2020, Armand claimed he was attacked by a friend — or alleged client — Herleen Dulai, after they allegedly took shrooms together at his home before he “blacked out.” Armand called the police to report her unconscious, however officer’s stated Dulai was “obviously deceased” upon their arrival.

During his hearing in December 2021, Armand declared his innocence, saying “I have never hit a woman in my life, and I certainly never wanted to hurt Herleen,” per Review Journal. The Clark County Coroner’s office ruled Duali’s death a homicide, citing blunt force trauma and strangulation.

On May 20, the trial jury heard testimony from 10 witnesses including another male escort, Sharay Hayes, who sang like a canary. According to Hayes, he had previously created “a scene, a sexy scene, that was enjoyable” alongside Ventura for Diddy, per CNN.

Dishing more details, he alleged Ventura didn’t appear to show any discomfort with the situation, and claimed he never saw the two engage in any filming or violence.

Today, Armand is serving an eight-to-20-year sentence in a Nevada correctional facility after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and mayhem. With his name mentioned in connection to Diddy’s sex trafficking allegations, fans are wondering if he could emerge as a figure in the case. Either way, prosecutors are just getting warmed up.