Trump Finally Breaks His Silence on Whether He’d Pardon Diddy After Federal Trial

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial continues to play out in court, his charges has prompted many folks online to give their two cents on the matter. The latest voice, however, was none other than President Donald J. Trump. And what he said might either enrage you or enthuse you.

Combs is currently on trial in New York City where he’s facing allegations of racketeering, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking. If convicted, he could receive the max sentence of life in prison. But if the Bad Boy Records’ founder does find himself behind bars, he may have a chance to be pardoned all together— that is, if Trump decides to pardon him. Calls for the president to step in and help Diddy shirk his consequences have grown louder on social media for months on end and now the Commander-in-Chief is weighing in on it himself.

Speaking to a group of reporters on Friday, that notion was floated by the president while speaking in the Oval Office. While he didn’t come outright and give the suggestion an immediate yes or no, he did mention that he was aware people were talking about him potentially getting involved and that he would consider it.

“I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me,” he said, per Deadline. “It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”



He would later go on to say that he wasn’t too much on top of what’s been going on with Diddy’s case, though he’d seen the extensive coverage and could look into it. He also noted that he and Diddy used to be friends way back when, but his political goals more than likely severed the ties they had.

“I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage,” Trump said. “I haven’t seen him. I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up.”

