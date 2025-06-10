Reaction to Cassie Lawsuit, Chaos After Fed Raid and More Crazy Takeaways from Jane’s Diddy Testimony

"Jane," the anonymous woman testifying against Sean "Diddy" Combs in his federal sex crime trial, has continued testimony Monday detailing some harrowing accounts from their relationship. She says she went through a whole lot more than just living out the rapper's sex fantasies.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The “Sobriety Party”

Jane previously testified that on one occasion which was supposed to mark Combs’ journey to being sober, he participated in a freak-off during which he also used cocaine and ecstasy. This time she said she threw up not having taken any drugs, and was still encouraged to participate in the acts. She also said she got into it with Combs after expressing how she felt about the freak-offs.

“If anybody were to watch these tapes, they would have thought you were having the best time...looked like you were consenting,” Combs said, per Jane's testimony. When asked if she consented to the freak-offs, Jane said she was still trying to figure that out.

Reaction to Cassie Lawsuit

Jane said she fainted when she read Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit filed in November 2023. She said there were “three specific pages” detailing incidents with a ‘harrowing resemblance” to what she experienced.

“It was a nightmare…I can’t believe I’m reading my own story,” Jane said. She said it was “exactly her experience and her anguish.”

She also said she felt suicidal, “wanting everything to go black.” Jane said when she confronted Combs about the lawsuit, he responded by offering her money.

Combs’ Toxicity

In their December 2023 messages, Jane showed a lot of pushback, telling the rapper to “stop using women for his fetish” and to “hire prostitutes” instead of emotionally harming women that love him. Jane described herself as the "side chick and sex worker" in her own relationship.

“You trying to set me up. This is crazy, f*****g crazy, are you recording our phone calls?” Combs said in response, per text messages. Jane said the rapper would record her phone calls, cutting her off when she spoke about the freak-offs.

Combs would often respond to these messages accusing her of setting him up or demanding a number to pay her so they could “move on” because he didn’t want any “loose ends.” Jane told Combs he would owe her hundreds of thousands of dollars for her “resentment.” Combs then called her an opportunist, liar and con artist. He also threatened to show the tapes to the father of her child, per Jane's testimony.

Fed Searches Cause Chaos

Jane said Homeland Security Investigations left a card at her home the day Combs’ mansions were raided by DHS. She said she called Combs who hired an attorney for her. Also, an entertainer named “Sly” threatened to release a 35-minute video of himself and Jane during a freak off after he heard about the federal raids and also demanded $10,000 from her, per her testimony. Jane said Combs' legal team took care of it. However, she said she still she received a message from an unnamed “big media company” who said they bought the tape and wanted her comment. The tape hasn’t been released.

A witness testifying under the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy is questioned by prosecutor Maurene Comey during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 9, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Hotel Video Reaction

Jane said she was at Combs' home when CNN released the surveillance footage of Combs beating Ventura in the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. She said one of the rapper’s sons came in his bedroom and said “something happened.” She said the rapper stayed with his family and she joined them to comfort him and help him draft an apology. She said Combs sent her a draft to which she gave positive feedback.

Two months after the video leaked, Jane said the two had a conversation about it and Combs insisted that was the only time they were physically violent. She said Combs also told her Ventura was “a hitter.”

Pedophile Claims

Jane testified that when she confronted Combs about a woman he took on a family trip, she called him a "pedophile" because she claimed the woman was 25 years younger than him. She then pushed his head into a marble counter when he bent down to tie his shoe. She then unleashed all her “bottled up” anger and started throwing candles at him.

Physical Violence

In a June 2024 incident, Jane said she slept in her guest room in fear of Combs coming to her home, only for him to kick the door in. She said she threw candles at him and ran to the patio. Once the rapper caught up with her she said he punched and kicked her repeatedly as she curled into a ball. He accused her of trying to take him away from his family. She tried to punch him back but she said she didn’t see any injuries on him. She said Combs then dragged her back into the house.

"Is This Coercion?"

Jane said Combs made her coverup her injuries before a freak off with an entertainer. When Combs insisted she take more ecstasy than she had already taken, she told him she didn't want to. Jane said Combs then got in her face and asked, "Is this coercion?" Jane said she just looked at him and went into the room to perform sexual acts at Combs' demand.