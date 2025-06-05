Why the Judge Threatens to Remove Diddy From the Courtroom of His Own Trial

The federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs has been progressing quite smoothly despite a few minor disruptions. The other day, the judge had to remove some folks from the courtroom for their behavior. However, on Thursday (June 5), Combs himself got reprimanded for how he behaved.

Combs got clocked by Judge Arun Subramanian for his gestures and body language toward the jury during the cross-examination of Bryana Bongolan, a woman who accused Combs of dangling her over a 17th-story balcony. The rapper’s attorneys came at the woman pretty hard, questioning her recollection of the incident and poking holes in her story.

As they proceeded, Subramanian accused Combs of “vigorously” nodding his head at the jury as well as glancing repeatedly at them – seemingly in support of his attorneys’ performance.

“- There was a subsequent moment we had at a sidebar and I looked and I saw your client looking at the jury and nodding aggressively. This is absolutely unacceptable,” the judge said in court Tuesday, per The Washington Post.

Subramanian said if Combs’ gestures occurred even just one more time, he’d consider kicking him out the courtroom. Combs crossed his arms following the reprimand, per WashPo. Courtroom spectators reported seeing him still throw glances at the jury during the early testimony of another one of his accusers, “Jane,” who took the stand Thursday afternoon.

About Diddy’s Sex Crime Trial

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.