5 Extremely Disturbing Takeaways From Diddy’s Former Assistant’s ‘Mia’s’ Testimony

The third week of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial has kept the drama high and the allegations of his character on blast. Testimony from his former assistant probably brought the most damning revelations of Diddy’s character to date.

Testifying under the name “Mia,” his former assistant of eight years rattled off a list of allegations Thursday (May 29) that are worthy of a trigger warning, including several claims of sexual assault and violence. Combs is facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Mia testified yesterday that Diddy sexually assaulted her several times.



"Terrified and confused and ashamed and scared." pic.twitter.com/9pifZCcxVt — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 30, 2025

Let’s take a look at some of the most frightening things she shared on the stand.

Bunk Bed Assault

Mia said she was awakened by Combs sexually assaulting her. While sleeping on the bottom of a bunk bed, she was jolted awake by “the weight of a person” on top of her.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Smyser asked her if she had wanted to have sex with Combs, to which Mia said, “No,” and added, “It was very quick.”

“Don’t remember how it ended, but I remember he wouldn’t leave a job unfinished, so whenever he was satisfied is when it ended,” Mia testified.

Forced Oral Sex

While packing Combs’ bag at his Los Angeles apartment, Mia claimed she was forced to perform oral sex on him.

“Next thing I look up, he’s standing right in front of my face,” she said. She struggled to speak as she described the alleged assault.

“I was just frozen,” she testified.

Assault on Private Jet

Mia testified Combs also assaulted her in the bathroom on a private jet. She stated that after using the bathroom, she opened the door to find the music mogul standing outside, who then proceeded to push her back in the bathroom and take advantage of her.

The former assistant said she could not recall the details but she remembered “trying to squiggle out of it.”

“I couldn’t say no to him about a sandwich,” Mia said. “I couldn’t say no to him for anything.”

Spaghetti Tossing Incident

In another instance, Mia claimed that Combs threw a bowl of spaghetti her way.

After a long day of working with no breaks and while on her period, Mia had to go to the room to change her tampon which apparently upset Combs.

“He went on a really humiliating rant in front of everybody,” she said. “There was blood dripping down my leg and I said, ‘I’m on my period. I just need to change my tampon.’”

According to Mia, following her pleas, Combs threw a bowl of spaghetti at her, narrowly missing, and cursed at her, telling her to leave his house. She claimed she was later suspended from her job without pay.

The former assistant also said in separate cases he had thrown an ice bucket on her head and thrown her into a pool.

Stealing Her Phone and Threatening Her Privacy

After accusing Mia of walking close to him, Combs took the former assistant’s phone and ran.

Mia claimed that she “threw off my heels” and chased after the music mogul barefoot but he then slammed the bathroom door on her hand several times.

“He bolted right past me, down the stairs and to the streets,” Mia said of Combs, whom she saw at a recording studio later in the day. That’s when Mia testified Combs told her, “I sent all your naked photos to my phone so that I got something on you if you got something on me,” per her testimony. Mia said Combs said it in an “almost like bullying” tone.

Mia stated she had no nude pictures and that Combs was lying about sending anything to his phone.