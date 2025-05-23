Kid Cudi Has This To Say to Fans After Speaking at Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi is speaking out after playing his part in Sean “Diddy” Combs federal sex trafficking trial. And trust us when we say, it’s something we all needed to hear.

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week

Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week

As we previously told you, on Thursday, the “Entergalactic” rapper took the stand where he divulged some of the alleged wrongdoing done to him by Diddy. Chief among it was his corroborating account that the Bad Boy mogul allegedly blew up his car after finding out he was romantically involved with his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Cudi also alleged that Diddy broke into his home a month prior to the incident, opened gifts, and locked his dog in the bathroom because he wanted to get specifics on him and Ventura’s relationship dynamics. He also described him as a “Marvel supervillain.”

Advertisement

In the immediate aftermath of him sharing his testimony, Cudi was met with mixed reactions on social media. Some people felt as if he shouldn’t have said anything and “should’ve kept it hip-hop” and “not snitched.” Others, however, applauded him for his bravery (mind you, he wasn’t the one who brought it up in the first place and only confirmed it happened after he was subpoenaed) and offered positive words.

Advertisement

Now, after seeing all the love online, Cudi decided to address all the chatter later on Thursday after finishing his testimony. Speaking in a video message posted on his official X/Twitter page, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper said that while the situation has been stressful for him, he was deeply appreciative for the love and support he was being shown.

Advertisement

“I just wanna say thank you so much man. People have been hitting me up the past week just checking in. Even today, it really means a lot to me. You guys are the best, I love y’all. This was a stressful situation, I’m glad it’s behind me. And yeah, I love y’all man. Big love,” he said.

Advertisement

As to be expected, fans flooded his comments section with more admiration and gratitude.

“I know how hard it is to hold someone accountable in a public space. You did the right thing for yourself and others today. Hope this helps you heal,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

“You know we got your back big bro,” said another.

Added one other user, “Sending love man, sorry you had to experience all of that sh*t.”