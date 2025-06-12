Professor: Los Angeles …You Are Becoming The Exact Thing Trump Needed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 7: A firework sent by protesters explodes near by the Los Angeles Sheriff Department officers during immigration protest on June 7, 2025 in Paramount, California. Clashes between the U.S. Border Patrol and protestors began after a Home Depot was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Around 30 agents wearing tactical gear were stationed near a Home Depot in Paramount and faced off against protesters, south of downtown Los Angeles.(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Hate to say this but Los Angeles…you’re not helping. Before you get mad and turn off your phone, let me explain.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) arrested 118 immigrants during operations in L.A. Since then, protests have erupted in the city that Mayor Karen Bass says has turn the entire metropolitan area into a “tinderbox.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Demonstrators protest outside a downtown jail in Los Angeles following two days of clashes with police during a series of immigration raids on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high after the Trump administration called in the National Guard against the wishes of city leaders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

In one confrontation, police employed tear gas and pepper spray as protestors gathered outside a detention center on Sunday. President Trump said he would deploy 2,000 National Guard soldiers to respond to the protests. In a post on Truth Social, Trump attacked what he called "Radical Left protests" by "instigators and often paid troublemakers."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 7: A Los Angeles Sheriff Department officers shot at protesters during immigration protest on June 7, 2025 in Paramount, California. Clashes between the U.S. Border Patrol and protestors began after a Home Depot was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Around 30 agents wearing tactical gear were stationed near a Home Depot in Paramount and faced off against protesters, south of downtown Los Angeles.(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

OK. Listen. We are all sympathetic to the reason why these protests are happening. Treating immigrants this way is not American. This country is unique in that it is one made up of people from other countries. But…these riots and protests? They are doing nothing but distracting us from the sneaky sh*t Trump is doing right in front of our faces.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by the House in May, includes tax cuts, spending cuts, and policy changes that would devastate many Americans, especially Black folks. It would strip millions of heath care and drive many people who look like us into crippling debt.

Then there is the travel ban that Trump unsuccessfully tried to implement in his first term that he has gotten little to no resistance on in this second one. People were marching in the streets outraged in 2016, now he has implemented it with little to no pushback.

https://twitter.com/bambied_/status/1931813719090282581

And even though Trump has fallen out with Elon Musk, DOGE is still running roughshod through the federal government. Just a few days ago, the department got access to our SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS. (Yes. Had to write it like that because it is a big f**kin’ deal.) That means that they have all our sensitive data which is…great.

https://twitter.com/kmbc/status/1931090239302308143

And all the while, Black folks are still being killed by police. Health outcomes of Black people are worse now because public health research is dwindling. And even the wigs and weave will go up because of Trump’s Tariffs.

So, look. We are with you, Los Angeles. We support your anger. But all these violent clashes with ICE agents and the police? You are exactly the kind of distraction Trump has been needing so he can do what he wants without anyone noticing.