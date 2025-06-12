Professor: Los Angeles …You Are Becoming The Exact Thing Trump Needed

Hate to say this but Los Angeles…you’re not helping. Before you get mad and turn off your phone, let me explain.
Last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) arrested 118 immigrants during operations in L.A. Since then, protests have erupted in the city that Mayor Karen Bass says has turn the entire metropolitan area into a “tinderbox.”
In one confrontation, police employed tear gas and pepper spray as protestors gathered outside a detention center on Sunday. President Trump said he would deploy 2,000 National Guard soldiers to respond to the protests. In a post on Truth Social, Trump attacked what he called "Radical Left protests" by "instigators and often paid troublemakers."
OK. Listen. We are all sympathetic to the reason why these protests are happening. Treating immigrants this way is not American. This country is unique in that it is one made up of people from other countries. But…these riots and protests? They are doing nothing but distracting us from the sneaky sh*t Trump is doing right in front of our faces.
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed by the House in May, includes tax cuts, spending cuts, and policy changes that would devastate many Americans, especially Black folks. It would strip millions of heath care and drive many people who look like us into crippling debt.
Then there is the travel ban that Trump unsuccessfully tried to implement in his first term that he has gotten little to no resistance on in this second one. People were marching in the streets outraged in 2016, now he has implemented it with little to no pushback.
And even though Trump has fallen out with Elon Musk, DOGE is still running roughshod through the federal government. Just a few days ago, the department got access to our SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS. (Yes. Had to write it like that because it is a big f**kin’ deal.) That means that they have all our sensitive data which is…great.
And all the while, Black folks are still being killed by police. Health outcomes of Black people are worse now because public health research is dwindling. And even the wigs and weave will go up because of Trump’s Tariffs.
So, look. We are with you, Los Angeles. We support your anger. But all these violent clashes with ICE agents and the police? You are exactly the kind of distraction Trump has been needing so he can do what he wants without anyone noticing.
