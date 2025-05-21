Biggie’s Legacy, Diddy’s Villain Era: A Timeline of Their Strange Friendship

May 21 marks what would’ve been the 53rd birthday of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G.—the Brooklyn-born rapper whose voice, flow, and storytelling changed the face of hip-hop forever.

And while fans around the world continue to celebrate his legacy, it’s impossible to talk about Biggie without also talking about Sean “Diddy” Combs, the Bad Boy Records mogul who helped launch his career—and who now finds himself at the center of multiple sexual assault lawsuits and a federal sex trafficking trial.

The relationship between Biggie and Diddy was always layered with it being part business, part brotherhood, and full of ups and downs. Over the decades, Diddy has painted himself as the steward of Biggie’s legacy, but public sentiment has shifted—especially in light of recent headlines.

So today, as we honor Biggie’s life and impact, we’re revisiting some of the most defining moments between him and Diddy that show just how deep—and complicated—their connection really was. Keep reading to get into it all!