Why Karine Jean-Pierre Is Bailing on the Democratic Party…For Good

While the Republican party continues to deal with the fallout from Elon Musk’s attacks on President Donald Trump, it seems the Democrats are also doing some soul searching. After one of the most notable spokespersons of their party has decided to turn their back, she’s drawing shocking criticism with her new book.

Karine Jean-Pierre served as former President Joe Biden’s press secretary from 2022 to 2025, when he left office. Known for her fiery exchanges with reporters and politicians across the aisle, Jean-Pierre is prepping to release her new book titled “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.” But although it hasn’t dropped yet, it’s already faces criticism for one shocking reason.

According to a press release for her book, Jean-Pierre is taking a step back from the Democratic party and planning to register as an Independent. “In a country obsessed with blind loyalty to a two-party democratic system, Karine Jean-Pierre… shares why Americans must step beyond party lines to embrace life as Independents,” the release read.

The motivation behind Jean-Pierre’s departure from the Democrats seems to stem from the treatment of Biden around campaign season. The former president faced bipartisan backlash after his mental and physical health was questioned while he was still in the race against Trump. As his press secretary, Jean-Pierre handled daily inquires about Biden’s mental state. But she said watching her party turn against Biden was the most shocking of all.

In a statement for Legacy Lit Jean-Pierre said, “I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes.” Now, she’s urging folks to look at the dangers of a bipartisan system, which America’s first president, George Washington, famously warned about centuries ago.

After former Vice President Kamala Harris’ devastating loss to Trump, the Democrats were sent back to the drawing board in hopeful preparation for the 2028 election. But in the mean time, criticism from the former face of the Biden administration can’t be good for party morale.

Democrats came out with acute criticisms for her. Former aide to Joe Manchin III, Sen. Jonathan Kott, said he’s “sick and tired of Democrats not being proud to be Democrats and fighting for what we believe in.” He continued, according to the New York Times, “If you lost the will to fight, then get out of the party.”

Karine Jean-Pierre is speaking for a lot of black women. You can call her newly declared political status a stunt but it’s not. The 92% said they were centering themselves & declaring oneself free from a party that wants to chase white men is a start. pic.twitter.com/uhMxDz9zi9 — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) June 4, 2025

On the flip side, Black folks online responded praising Jean-Pierre for finally waking up. “Karine Jean-Pierre is speaking for a lot of black women. You can call her newly declared political status a stunt but it’s not,” @2Strong2Silence said on X. “The 92 [percent] said they were centering themselves & declaring oneself free from a party that wants to chase white men is a start.”

“See the way people are piling on Karine Jean-Pierre DESPITE the ACTUAL premise of her book & declaring herself Independent,” @darryn_briggs began. “This is PRECISELY the reason many of us KNEW it was dangerous for Kamala Harris to be the nominee.”

Another user, @Needle_of_Arya, said “between (how they’ve treated) Karine Jean-Pierre, Meghan Markle & Kamala Harris, we have only a taste of how deeply pervasive casual & knee-jerk misogynoir is in our society.”

Her book is expected to release on October 21, 2025.