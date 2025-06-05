We Were Wrong…Why It Looks Like Diddy is Going to Prison After All

I wrote just weeks ago that the prosecution is failing to make a case in the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. But as each day goes by in the trial, one thing is becoming increasingly likely: Diddy is going to prison. Let’s talk about why.

Many were critical of the prosecution at the beginning of the trial. Putting Cassie on the stand was scandalous and provided those of us looking on from the outside much to talk about.

But this testimony did not really help the case against the man on trial. It just proved that they had a complicated relationship, but he is not on trial for being a bad partner. Then there was the way that the prosecution was behaving in the courtroom…taking their sweet time presenting their case. Cassie spent two days in the stand, and that just was not necessary. The way the government was moving in this case was slower than molasses on a cold winter day. (If you’re southern, you’ve heard that before…probably from your grandmother.)

The prosecution noticed what we all saw. And now they changed their tactics.

The trial was originally supposed to be 8 to 10 weeks long, and now some are saying it could just be 5 to 6 weeks. This means the government has started to speed up the way they are presenting their case. And this is important.

You don’t want jurors falling asleep in the courtroom listening to testimony. The prosecution needs to present a clear and short case in a way that anyone listening would understand. They did not do that at the beginning, but now they are.

Now to the charges: It’s important to remember that Diddy is not on trial for domestic abuse, nor is he on trial for merely hiring a sex worker. He is charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. They have not really proven the last two charges yet, but on the first one, they’ve started to present compelling evidence.

They must prove that he is the head of a criminal enterprise. And people are now taking the stand who can attest to that.

“Mia,”a former assistant to Combs who used a pseudonym, described the abuse — verbal, physical and sexual — she said she experienced while working for him. She painted the picture of a man who gets whatever he wants…or else. Couple that with the testimony of former assistant Capricorn Clark, who said similar things, and now we have a pattern of behavior.

Tense moments today in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial as prosecutors accused defense attorneys of sarcasm and humiliation during cross examination of a former employee testifying under the pseudonym, “Mia” pic.twitter.com/g6cDu7gHdK — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) June 2, 2025

Next, there were the sordid details of Kid Cudi’s car being set on fire. It is implied that Combs did not do this directly…instead he had others do it for him. This is evidence that he was the head of an organization that used violence to do his bidding.

Sean "Diddy" Combs Trial: Kid Cudi Says His Car Was Blown Up By Molotov Cocktail https://t.co/deA6Sxumbd — E! News (@enews) May 22, 2025

That is precisely what you need to show to get a conviction in a racketeering case. After a rocky start, the prosecution now has it’s sh*t together. We have to wait to see how the defense will try to explain everything away, but unless they have a Perry Mason like trick up their sleeve…Diddy is going away for a long time.