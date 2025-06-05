Here’s 5 Huge Reasons Donald Trump Is Absolutely Scared of Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

As predicted by Black Americans, Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s friendship is quickly unraveling. Musk tweeted bombshell claims Trump would’ve lost the election without him and more. If it was anyone else criticizing him, Trump surely would’ve clapped back harder than simply being “very disappointed” in Musk, but there’s something about the almost trillionaire that has the president a little passive.

In what’s shaping up to be the divorce of the century, Musk and Trump are at war, and everyone is watching. Experts say Trump is even scared of Musk, and here’s why.

Musk Played Pivotal Role in Trump’s Election

Despite Trump’s claims he would’ve won big regardless of Musk’s help, the facts don’t lie. Musk donated over $270 million dollars to Trump’s campaign, according to the Washington Post. With this coupled with his visible appearances alongside Trump, Musk has become synonymous with the president’s second term, no matter if he’s in the White House or not.

Former Scottish leader Humza Yousaf said in January Musk is “one of the most dangerous men on the planet” because of his ability to weasel his way into the most critical conversations about foreign policy and domestic affairs. Most notably, he has established himself as a key player in foreign politics with the use of his Starlink satellites in the war in Ukraine.

Musk’s Hold on the Government

Investigative journalist Ronan Farrow said Musk’s stint as the director of DOGE was unprecedented. Farrow broke it down on TikTok saying, “Government outsourcing isn’t new, but historians told me that individuals business titans having this much power goes way beyond anything we’ve seen historically.”

The X CEO oversaw the mass firing of thousands of government officials and had access to Americans personal data, drawing bipartisan pushback with concerns of national security. Even after Musk left DOGE, his influence remains strong.

The Richest Man Alive

From tapping some of the wealthiest people for his cabinet, hosting CEOs like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg during his inauguration and the friendship between him and billionaire Musk, Trump clearly likes to have wealthy people in his corner. And Musk is the epitome.

He’s literally the richest person in the world, worth $408.6 billion, according to Forbes. With money comes power, which is how Musk snuck into the Oval Office in the first place.

Journalist for MSNBC Ali Velshi warned about the dangers of Musk. “There don’t appear to be any safeguards at all against potential conflicts of interest this time around,” he said. “Musk will retain control over Tesla and SpaceX, all while overseeing policies that could benefit his companies.”

Ultimately, cash rules, and clearly, Musk has more of it than anyone else, including Trump, who’s worth $5.1 billion.

Power, Power and More Power

In 2023, journalist Farrow spoke with a Pentagon official who said Musk practically has the world in his hands. “We are living off his good graces,” the official said. Two years later, not much has changed.

Musk owns Tesla, X, the private aerospace company SpaceX, xAI, The Boring Company and more. He also has multi billion-dollar contracts with the government, his hands in the company which launches most of America’s spy satellites and one of the world’s top social media platforms. If that’s not power, we don’t know what is!

When Trump and Musk were on good terms, his assets helped the president win his second term. Now, things are different. With all this in mind, it shouldn’t be a surprise Trump is taking it easy on Musk. The president let him run a muck in the White House, and now, his hands are tied.

What Secrets Does Musk Know?

If nothing else could convince you Musk knows the juiciest secrets, his Thursday (June 6) claim the real reason Trump won’t release the Epstein files is because he’s in them surely proves it. In his position in DOGE, Musk had access to the secrets of some of the most powerful people in the world… including Trump.

News commentators have even suggested Musk might have influenced Trump’s election. No proof exists for this claim, which echoes similar accusations Trump leveled against former President Joe Biden in 2020.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The nasty end of the president’s friendship with Musk could result in bad blood. And if that’s the case, who’s to say which secrets the Tesla CEO is prepared to unleash?

It’s not like our president to let things slide, so as the war between Trump and his former friend continues, Americans will be watching with popcorn.