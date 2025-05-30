New Development in Cardi B, Offset Divorce Drama Has the Internet Going Off

Though it’s been months since Cardi B. filed for divorce from her hubby and Migos member Offset, it finally looks like some movement is being made. But you’ll never believe what the latest update entails and why it has folks on the internet laughing.

As we previously told you, the “Enough” rapper filed for divorce from Offset back in August 2024. She was reportedly seeking primary custody of their children, daughter Kulture (6) and son Wave (3). At the time of the filing, lawyers for Cardi alleged that their marriage dissolution was “not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

However, in the months that followed, it’s been nothing but mess after mess as the former couple traded harsh words back and forth to each other via social media, dragging all their fans into their drama. Fast forward to February, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper filed a response to Cardi’s filing, asking for joint custody of the kids— but that their primary residence be their mother’s.

Now, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Offset has responded to the filing once again, only this time, he’s asking for spousal support. And while he didn’t ask for a specific amount, the very fact that he’s even asking sent the internet into a tizzy once the news was made public. Cardi herself even responded in a Twitter live session on Friday, saying that while she wasn’t initially going to say anything about the spousal support, she changed her mind after hearing Offset call into “The Breakfast Club” and allege that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was trying “to take everything from him” so that’s why he’s seeking the money.

Cardi denied trying to take everything, saying that she was willing to give back the gifts he gave her and split the payments he made on their house in Atlanta. She also called him a “b*tch,” “mentally disturbed,” and said that the only thing she’s ever asked him to do was spend time with their children as she’s been footing all of their bills alone for the last year.

As the news began to circulate on social media, some folks thought it was downright distasteful for him to try to get money from Cardi to essentially keep funding his lifestyle. Others felt it was comical on the grounds that this move proved how broke he really was.

Offset asking for spousal support is INSANE when he was cheating on that lady. Go get a job! What happened to MEN that GO TO WORK?!?pic.twitter.com/vz62wPCyjG — e. (@soulrebe1x) May 30, 2025

“Offset asking for spousal support is INSANE when he was cheating on that lady. Go get a job! What happened to MEN that GO TO WORK?!?” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Asking for spousal support and joint custody but want the kids to live primarily with Cardi?? Make it make sense. Offset is a very unserious ‘man,’” said another.

Added one other user, “Imagine you cheating on me for yearsssss in a marriage and think you gon get spousal support! Bitch those bad and bougie checks better feed your lifestyle! Offset is a BUM!”



One other user wrote, “WOW…Offset Asking For Spousal Support has to be, the Weakest Shit, I’ve ever heard. he actually topped writing a diss track on his own Wife. It’s just Certain shit Men Shouldn’t Do, it’s Double Standards in life, life will never be equal or Fair, Men shouldn’t ask for alimony.”