Expert: Brace Yourself For Anti-Ice Protests, But That’s Not The Scary Part

Cities all over the country are bracing themselves for a slew of anti-ICE protests to stand in solidarity against President Donald Trump’s orders to viciously deport undocumented immigrants. The horrifying scenes of parents being ripped away from their children and military forces being deployed on cities has stirred quite the frenzy. However, the resistance goes beyond deportation...

The 50501 Movement sparked a nationwide call to action against what they call Trump's "authoritarian" regime. The "No Kings" protests they've jumpstarted are intended to get U.S. citizens to stand up for democracy and call for Trump to be "dethroned." After Trump ordered the military to confront Los Angeles citizens who were trying to stand up for their neighbors, the call to action went national.

It doesn't help that in addition to this foul display of power, the president also plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army this weekend by parading a bunch of military tanks and armed soldiers is the most intimidating demonstration the country has seen. Los Angeles was simply the match that started the flame as "No Kings" protestors are already preparing in over 1,600 cities, per KOBI 5 News.

This may be the largest anticipated mobilization of citizens since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. However, former George Washington University Writing Professor Robin Marcus made a crucial point on the importance of momentum.

"In terms of the protests following George Floyd’s execution, that incident certainly sparked worldwide outrage but this system is designed to accommodate such outrage. It’s a very durable system. Unless this energy is sustained, at least til mid terms, it will exhaust itself and [fade] out. Like BLM, at least initially, this is a leaderless revolt - unlike earlier movements though I’m not sure who could harness this energy or rise up out of its midst. And those leaders are either assassinated or compromised," said Marcus.

Right now, a bunch of folks are preparing to hit the streets. Here are the locations we know for sure are on the list:

Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania city might be preparing for ICE resistance following Trump's order to send immigration tactical forces to the city to scoop up more undocumented individuals. Protests have already begun this week, resulting in 15 arrests by Tuesday, per CBS News.

"[Mr. Trump] can't make the Philadelphia police or the Philadelphia DA's office or the mayor help him enforce federal law because the 10th Amendment is very specific that he can't," District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday, per the report.

Florida Cities

Following the eruption of protests across Los Angeles, Gov. DeSantis gave his state residents a warning about what would happen if they followed suit in shutting down the streets to protest.

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety, and so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you. You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets," DeSantis said on “The Rubin Report" podcast.

Texas Cities

Gov. Gregg Abbott also released a statement this week warning the deployment of over 5,000 National Guard troops and 2,000 state police to quell potential anti-ICE protests, per News 4 Jax.

"Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas - and don't mess with Texas law enforcement," said Gov. Abbott in a statement.

So far, demonstrations are expected inn Austin, San Antonio and Houston, per FOX 4 News.

New York City

Mayor Eric Adams said he expects large numbers of New Yorkers to be part of demonstrations in the city this weekend. To the threat of National Guard troops being deployed, Adams reassured the government "We got this," per CNN.

He stated 34,000 members of the police department will be out there managing the protests.

“Do not turn your exercise of cherished First Amendment rights into criminal conduct. Because my orders are clear: If individuals at the protest tomorrow are committing crimes, they will be arrested," warned New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Charlotte

The North Carolina city is expected to face some demonstrations this weekend as groups plan to rally against Trump's policies in several protests, per Queen City News. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are aware of the demonstration plans. There has been no mention of military forces joining them.

Portland

About 10 people were arrested in the wee hours of Friday morning following a protest outside the ICE facility in Portland. Demonstrators clashed with police after camping outside the facility resulting in the firing of crown control munitions, per Oregon Public Broadcasting. This ain't stopping anything as more protests are planned for the weekend

Chicago

The Chicago Police Department is bracing itself to meet thousands of city residences demonstrating in a "No Kings" protest this weekend, per ABC7. Officers' days off have been cancelled along with various events, the report says. Chicago Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Garien Gatewood said he's focused on plucking out the bad apples from the crowd who will interfere with the safe exercise of everyone's First Amendment rights, per the report.

Atlanta

Protests have already began to swell in the city creating an intense scene of arrests, tear gas and fireworks. More protests are expected to take place this weekend but not just in ATL, beginning at the State Capitol. Republican Attorney General Chris Carr threatened to bring domestic terrorism charges against demonstrators who exercise violence.

Los Angeles

Considering this is where the flame started, we can expect even more people to come out in support of taking attention away from the military parade in Washington D.C. and protesting the violent deportation tactics demonstrated by ICE forces. Recently, a judge blocked Trump's deployment of the National Guard to the California city. However, an appeals court temporarily counter-blocked that ruling - making it possible that protestors could still be confronted my military forces this weekend.

Other cities expected to act include Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Seattle and Kansas City, per the New York Times.