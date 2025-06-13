Behind Florida’s Sheriff’s ‘We Will Kill You’ to Anti-Trump Protesters

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: A person holds a "Protesting Is Not A Crime!" sign as people demonstrate before marching downtown as protests against ICE immigration raids continue in the city on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Tensions in the city remain high with daily protests after the Trump administration called in the National Guard and the Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom and city leaders. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As Americans prepare for a full weekend of protests against President Donald Trump, one Florida sheriff's spooky warning is sounding off alarms on social media. Now, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is facing backlash after essentially threatening Florida residents organizing for "No Kings Day" protests against Trump's birthday, military parade.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In a news conference, Ivey said "If you spit on us [law enforcement officers], you're going to the hospital and in jail." He continued, "If you hit one of us, you're going to the hospital and jail and most likely getting bitten by one of our big, beautiful dogs we have here."

His darkest threat came next as he confidently warned "If you throw a brick, a fire bomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at, because we will kill you. Graveyard, dead." He added, "We're not going to play, this has got to stop."

https://twitter.com/WFLA/status/1933212751549055095

With Ivey and Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis basically giving the green light for violence against Americans using their First Amendment right, Black folks on X took it all in. "Dear Black People, this is why we say, 'stay home,'" @ZetaGirlTech said. "Don't allow anyone to gaslight or shame you for choosing self-preservation. Stay home!"

Another user, @AirHarp, wrote "This is what they've been waiting for," adding, "ThisIsWhyWeDontStand."

https://twitter.com/AirHarp/status/1933441510214664245

Other folks weren't moved by the sheriff's threats. "Lol… continue protesting these people have no right to tell you what you should or shouldn't do," @biggaboy0 wrote.

"Please remember that the first amendment still applies and no one can outlaw Peaceful Protest," attorney Gerald A. Griggs said. Upwards 1,800 protests across the nation are expected to go down over the weekend. In cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, demonstrators are already showing up to counteract Trump.

https://twitter.com/biggaboy0/status/1933303755124191319

But in other states, like Florida, planned protests being threatened with violent force has folks thinking the state is the real problem. "Florida seems to be the place that all of the crazy racists... are now coming out of the woodworks," @adivunsolicited said on TikTok.

Back on X, @Bigdumbdog2 said he wishes "I could saw-off Florida like the Roadrunner does to the Coyote."

S.C. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick criticized the sheriff for his language. "As public servants, our words matter — and threatening to kill citizens with such reckless and inflammatory language goes far beyond maintaining public safety," she said. "This is not acceptable, nor will it ever be."

https://twitter.com/CongresswomanSC/status/1933338743928131672

Many folks online said Sheriff Ivey is clearly standing on one side of the fight... and it's not with the people. "The MAGA in him is extremely strong. He has waited his whole career for this moment," @imJohnWess said.

"What a press conference by the Klan sounds like," @RodnyeTheoc tweeted. Despite Ivey's threats, No Kings Day protests are shaping up to be the largest mass-scale protests since the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Trump is recruiting 6,000 soldiers, military tanks, weapons, planes, and more for his celebratory parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and his 79th birthday. The event will go down in Washington, D.C. despite bipartisan backlash.