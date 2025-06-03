White Man Throws Rocks at a Black Father and His 10-Year-Old Daughter as They Fish…Guess What He Tells Them on Video

Some folks took to the grill to barbecue while others took to the lake to fish on Memorial Day. However, for a Massachusetts father-daughter duo, their fishing festivities were rudely interrupted by a racially motivated incident that left them both shook.

Sheron Brown and his 10-year-old daughter, Azaylia, tell MassLive they went to grab a large pepperoni pizza and head to Lake Shirley in Lunenburg to see what fish they can catch. Brown says he’s become well-known in the community surrounding the lake, given he has a season pass to fish there and also gives fishing supplies to local children. The one thing to note, though – the community is majority white, per MassLive’s report.

Brown and his daughter hadn’t had any issues with residents until Memorial Day. Brown told the outlet as the two floated to their favorite spot, they saw three other white men docked in the area. After waiting for them to leave, Brown said he moved the boat further into the lake.

Suddenly, a white man came outside of his home and began yelling at the two from the dock and telling them they shouldn’t be fishing there, Brown said.

“I’m here with my daughter. It’s Memorial Day. Why are you targeting me?” Brown said he responded, adding that he reassured the man he would be away from his property.

Brown said the man only escalated his tirade, swearing at the two and ordering them to scram somewhere else.

The man then picked up a large rock and threw it at the boat, landing just feet away, Brown said.

“Did you just throw a rock at me?” Brown said in the video he recorded.

“Yeah, I threw rocks at you n****r,” the man shouted in the video. Brown shouted back that he was going to call the police.

He told MassLive this is the first time his daughter was exposed to such racism and asked her father what they did wrong.

“We didn’t do anything wrong. This guy is being mean,” he told his daughter.

Brown said when police arrived, he met them on the dock to explain the situation. Lunenburg Police identified the unruly neighbor as 66-year-old David McPartlan who ended up being summoned on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault to intimidate including anti-Black bias, police said.