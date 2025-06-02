From the Files of Harvard, Here’s How Real Slaves Looked 175 Years Ago

A picture is worth 1,000 words, and in the case of two enslaved African Americans, their portraits set off a historic chain of events and ended a 15-year battle over ownership. Renty and Delia were photographed in 1850, making their pictures the oldest believed of any enslaved American in history. Now, their stories are being told the right way.

Harvard University finally settled a 15-year legal battle with Tamara Lanier, an educator who claimed the university was illegally in possession of delicate photos of her enslaved ancestors, according to BBC. Lanier is said to be the great-great-great granddaughter of “Papa” Renty, so when she found out Harvard held the only photo of her ancestor, she had to take action.

The two daguerreotypes– unique, early photos produced on a silver-coated copper plate– were taken in South Carolina, where Renty and his daughter Delia worked as slaves. But although the photos traveled a long way from South Carolina to Harvard University, it’s Renty and Delia’s faces that tell a more horrific account.

Renty– an older man with a short, grey afro and facial hair– stands tall in his portrait. He’s shirtless, emphasizing his bony yet chiseled torso, likely from malnutrition and harsh labor conditions he endured. His face? Stoic, without emotions. But his eyes almost look glossy, like he’s in pain and seen way too much in his short lifetime.

Delia has her father’s eyes. She’s also shirtless, showing off her pronounced collarbone and broad shoulders. Despite her young age, Delia looks mature as she poses in a chair for the photo.

In 2019, Tamara Lanier officially sued Harvard University over the school’s ownership of portraits of her ancestors, Renty (left) and Delia (right).

The images were captured by a Harvard professor for a racist study, according to The Hill. In her complaint against Harvard, Lanier claimed her ancestors did not give their consent to the photoshoot, meaning Harvard’s ownership of the photos was illegal. The portraits were rediscovered at the university in 1975, according to BBC. Lanier wanted Harvard to relinquish ownership of the photos. Now, she finally got her wish.

“I think it’s one of one in American history, because of the combination of unlikely features: to have a case that dates back 175 years, to win control over images dating back that long of enslaved people — that’s never happened before,” attorney Joshua Koskoff told AP News.

The public can finally view Renty and Delia’s portraits. They will be transferred to the International African American Museum in South Carolina, the state where Renty and Delia called home.

“This is a moment in history where the sons and daughters of stolen ancestors can stand with pride and rightfully proclaim a victory for reparations,” Lanier told AP News. “This pilfered property, images taken without dignity or consent and used to promote a racist pseudoscience will now be repatriated to a home where their stories can be told and their humanity can be restored.”