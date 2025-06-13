What Black Men Secretly Want For Father’s Day

American singer, songwriter, guitarist and civil rights activist Josh White Sr teaches his son, Josh White Jr (nicknamed Donny), to play guitar using his CF Martin 00-21 Flat Top acoustic guitar, United States, circa 1946. (Photo by Keystone Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

This Sunday is Father’s Day, and many want to celebrate the hard-working, attentive Black men in their lives. But word on the street is that there is a problem: some claim that men are hard to please.

Others say that they just don’t have any idea how to celebrate the men in their lives who are either their biological father or a father figure. This is a problem for many.

A few words of advice for the holiday: Men are not women. Meaning when mothers are involved, some tend to treat Father’s Day like they wish Mother’s Day was treated.

Some women don’t mind getting small articles of clothing on their special day. So they think men might not mind getting ties, socks or anything like that. For some, these are go-to presents for this holiday.

Let’s just cut across the field. (Southern Black folks will understand what that means.) Just don’t do it.

Next, some women would love to get a lovely bottle of perfume as a gift for Mother’s Day. But most men don’t want cologne as a gift. This is also a no-go.

So what’s the secret? Should you give a Black man for Father’s Day? The answer is simpler than you think. And even better news: its free.

Wanna know what 92.9% of Black men want for this holiday? You sitting down? The answer will blow you away.

Black men want peace and quiet. Or, to put it bluntly…leave us alone.

If the Black man you call father plays video games, be quiet and let that man play. If there is a game on television that he wants to watch, let him watch it in tranquility.

Honestly, most men just want to be left alone on Father’s Day. Don’t ask them what they want because they just don’t know. Let’s get real, most of them have probably forgotten the holiday was coming.

The best gift you can give is to remember that daddies ain’t mamas and move accordingly. Don’t give them what you think a mother would want. Give them what they actually want: a peaceful, restful day. For most of Black men, that’s the best Father’s Day gift you can give.