Dems Are Furious at Why This Senator Was Detained at a MAGA News Conference

American politics has hit a new low after national tensions led to a U.S. Senator being handcuffed during an open news conference. On Thursday (June 12), Calif. Sen. Alex Padilla pulled up to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question, but instead, he was met with a historic amount of force.

The shocking exchange was caught on camera, as Padilla can be seen being pushed and shoved out of the room by plain clothes officials. While in the hallway, he was forced to the ground by three officers and handcuffed. The city of Los Angeles is already making headlines after President Donald Trump deployed thousands of troops following protests... but this surely takes the cake.

In response to Padilla's detainment, American politicians came out in droves to call out the administration. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett tweeted, "What happened to Senator Padilla is absolutely DISGUSTING. Point blank, period. This sh*t is out of control." She added, "This is deliberate. And it’s all about control and intimidation toward those who dare hold them accountable."

User @MentallyDivine share a similar sentiment, pointing out the Trump administration has "already arrested a Wisconsin federal judge, arrested a city mayor [and] indicted on federal charges a House of Representative member for doing her job."

Folks online claimed Padilla's detainment is just another example of Trump's rising dictatorship. "The police handcuffed Senator Padilla for asking a question. This is fascism." @queenie4rmnola said.

Dozens of politicians have spoken out against Padilla's treatment, most notably former Vice President Kamala Harris who took to X calling his removal "a shameful and stunning abuse of power." @electMikeHarvey responded saying, "This would not be tolerated from any other administration. Decent people no mater your politics, should not be ok with this."

Even Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared the video, which now has more then 3.8 million views on X. The Department of Homeland Security quoted her tweet saying, "Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem."

In the footage, the senator clearly announces himself, so as you can expect, folks like CNN Host Abby Philips came with the facts. "As you can see in the video, Sen. Padilla clearly identifies himself. DHS still wrote this post falsely claiming that he did not," she wrote on X.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries defended the California senator calling him "a good man and principled public servant." Jeffries continued, "The brazen and aggressive manhandling of Senator Padilla by the Trump administration is a sickening disgrace." The congressman even called out the detaining officers adding, "Anyone who assaulted the Senator should be held accountable. No one is above the law."

Once he was free, Padilla said he had no clue where the three officers were taking him or why. “I kept repeatedly asking them, ‘Why am I being detained?’ No answer,” Padilla said. “Am I being led back outside? I don’t know. Am I being taken to a cell? I don’t know. They were not communicative until somebody from, I’m sure, Secretary Noem’s team, figured out I was who I said I was,” he continued.

