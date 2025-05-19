Entertainment

Chris Brown, Drake and All the Male Artists Who Signed a Petition to Free Tory Lanez

The 'L.U.V.' rapper is currently serving time behind bars for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

By
Shanelle Genai
Tory Lanez performs on stage at Prudential Center on September 13, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo: Manny Carabel (Getty Images)

It seems some of hip-hop’s most notable rappers are once again showing us exactly where they stand—and this time, it’s in support of Tory Lanez. And trust us when we tell you...it’s a disappointing sight to see.

The 10 Most Hilarious Black Memes From the Nottoway Plantation Fire
Here's Everything You Missed from Day 6 of Diddy’s Trial
What Malcolm X Would Say About The Trump Presidency
Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: A Brief History Of A Beef
Despite being convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a new Change.com petition has surfaced calling for Lanez’s release and a pardon from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Organized by the Caldwell Institute for Public Safety, it cites “overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing” as major reasonings for their call to action.

Diddy, DDG, Chris Brown and Tory Lanez Abuse News Took Over This Week, and Social Media Is Tired
Halle Berry! Nia Long! 15 Times Black Actresses, Singers Are Mentioned in Popular Rap Songs

As a result, notable rappers have already signed the petition and consequently drawn ire from fans who can’t seem to fathom why they’d cosign Lanez and display what Katt Williams might call “an unnatural allegiance to losers.” Let’s look at the break down.

Chris Brown

Image for article titled Chris Brown, Drake and All the Male Artists Who Signed a Petition to Free Tory Lanez
Photo: Instagram/Chris Brown
In a since-expired post to his Instagram story, Brown posted a short message: “FREE TORY!” However, in an ironic twist, the “Sensational” rapper himself was arrested in the UK for an assault he allegedly committed in a London nightclub back in 2023. Things went from “free Tory” to “free Chris,” rather quickly, huh?

Drake

Over the weekend, Drake also decided to join Lanez Train and posted the link to the petition in a since-expired post to his Instagram.

“@torylanez come home soon,” he wrote.

In the immediate aftermath, he was raked over the coals on social media.

“Drake posting a literal petition to free Tory is such loser, bum, behavior. Gross,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Drake’s loser ass can’t move on about tory. the man was literally convicted and serving time some petition can’t change that,” said another.

Kodak Black

Image for article titled Chris Brown, Drake and All the Male Artists Who Signed a Petition to Free Tory Lanez
Screenshot: Instagram/Realasitgethip
“Everyone send prayers for this amazing human write and support him most importantly pray and sign these petitions to get him home he innocent [sic],” wrote Kodak Black in a separate, since-deleted post.

Black’s post came just after “new evidence” suggest that it was another person who shot Thee Stallion and not Lanez after all. Other artists like Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, The Game, Trippie Red, and Kanye West have also all expressed support for Lanez and signed the petition.

As the names began to circulate, folks online were quick to drag the fellow losers artists.

“It’s music artists and celebrities who will post a petition to free Tory Lanez but will never ever post in solidarity for real progressive movements or use their money and influence for good,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“any artist who posted that damn free tory petition is getting blocked on Spotify!! idgaf if my streams are putting pennies into their pockets, they won’t be getting shit from me anymore!!” said another.