Shannon Sharpe's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Fallout Continues With This Latest Bad News

As Shannon Sharpe continues enduring the fallout behind his sexual assault filed against him in April, it seems that his latest planned venture might be the next casualty on that list. Several weeks before Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson were scheduled to start an eight-city “Nightcap NSFW” Tour of their popular YouTube program, the NFL Hall of Famer announced that the tour had been postponed until 2026.

Sharpe made the announcement during a recent episode of Nightcap. The tour was scheduled to start in Baltimore on June 13 and was slated to end in Detroit on August 16. No details were released regarding dates in 2026.

“We’ve decided to postpone the Nightcap tour,” Sharpe stated during the May 23 episode. “We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It’s going to be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that this is the best thing as of right now, was to postpone the tour. We look forward to seeing each and every one of you in 2026.”

The tour was scheduled to hit Baltimore (June 13), Philadelphia (June 14), Charlotte (July 12), Los Angeles (July 19), Miami (July 25), New York (July 26), Chicago (August 15) and Detriot (August 16) with a price range of $35 and $140.

The news comes as the 56-year-old former football player-turned-podcaster/sports analyst is embroiled in a $50 million lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted a woman he was in a relationship with. The woman, later identified as Gabriella Zuniga, accused him of physically abusing her and made threats against her life during the time they were seeing each other. Zuniga was 19 when the two met at a gym.

Sharpe has vigorously denied the allegations, although admitting that there was a $10 million settlement offered to Zuniga before she filed this lawsuit with Texas attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee is also entangled in a lawsuit with JAY-Z after a client of his accused the billionaire rapper of raping an underaged teenager, along with Sean “Diddy’ Combs in an alleged 2000 sexual assault.

The former Denver Broncos player decided to step aside from his ESPN duties after the accusations were levied against him. He stated he would return in time for the upcoming NFL season.