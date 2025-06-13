Rumi Carter’s Best ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Looks Ahead of Her 8th Birthday

This has already been a big year for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest daughter, Rumi Carter. She stepped into the spotlight on the "Cowboy Carter" tour and completely stole the show with her vibrant personality and adorable outfits.

Little Miss Carter celebrates her eighth birthday along with her twin brother Sir on June 13. And since we've never seen a Rumi video we didn't immediately fall in love with, we're looking at some of her best looks on the "Cowboy Carter" tour...so far.

While fans are trying to agree on whether to call themselves the Rumination, the Rumates or something else, they can all agree that they love everything about their new internet niece.

Plaid Perfection

For the European leg of the Cowboy Carter show, Rumi did not disappoint. We can't get over this adorable green plaid dress Bey's little backup dancer in training wore to one of the London shows. And we love that it perfectly coordinates with her mom's outfit.

Golden Girl

Rumi's personality lights up every arena, and this gold sheath dress makes her shine even brighter.

New Jersey State of Mind

Screenshot: TikTok

No shade to Bey's fringed knee-high boots (which we love, by the way). But Rumi gets the W for this disco-inspired sequin jumpsuit and faux fur coat she wore for the New Jersey leg of the tour.

Birthday Behavior

For her 8th birthday, Rumi celebrated in style showing up and showing out in a black pleated leather skirt and bomber jacket. And because you can't go into your birthday without a new hairdo, she rocked fresh braids with an adorable crown of top knots. "New hair on the bday, yeahhhh Rumi," wrote someone on TikTok.

Cowgirl Carter

Screenshot: TikTok

This adorable photo captures Rumi in full 'Cowboy Carter' mode, adding the perfect Western accessories – a cowboy hat and gold boots – to the cutest gold mini dress. Yee haw!

Tutu Cute

Rumi kept with the Cowboy Carter theme for night two of shows in London, adding a fringe jacket to a cream-colored dress with a fun tutu skirt. Fans loved the look too. "Such a cute outfit," wrote someone in the comments.

A Gorgeous Gown

Playing dress up has to be so much fun when your mom is Beyoncé. We can tell that Rumi absolutely loves every look she wears on stage...and her fans do too. "Oh that dress eats. soo beautiful," wrote someone on TikTok.